South Florida

‘Time for new leadership.’ Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padrón to step down

By Howard Cohen

February 01, 2019 03:50 PM

Eduardo Padrón, President of Miami-Dade College, during a ceremony on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Miami Dade College to celebrate its second annual I AM MDC Day on Sept 6, marking the first day of classes when the college opened its doors in 1960 with 1,428 eager students.
Eduardo Padrón, President of Miami-Dade College, during a ceremony on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Miami Dade College to celebrate its second annual I AM MDC Day on Sept 6, marking the first day of classes when the college opened its doors in 1960 with 1,428 eager students. Roberto Koltun El Nuevo Herald File
Eduardo Padrón, President of Miami-Dade College, during a ceremony on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Miami Dade College to celebrate its second annual I AM MDC Day on Sept 6, marking the first day of classes when the college opened its doors in 1960 with 1,428 eager students. Roberto Koltun El Nuevo Herald File

The South Florida education community reacted in surprise Friday afternoon when they opened Twitter.

Eduardo Padrón, the president of Miami Dade College since 1995, announced he would be stepping down in the summer.

“Today, after almost a quarter of a century as @MDCollege president, I will be stepping down from the presidency as of the end of summer 2019,” he posted.. “I’ve had the pleasure and honor of working at MDC and witnessed countless lives being positively transformed by the power of education.”

https://cue.misitemgr.com/#/main?name=There%E2%80%99s%20another%20swimming%20advisory%20at%20three%20South%20Florida%20beaches&uri=https:%2F%2Fcue-webservice.misitemgr.com%2Fwebservice%2Fescenic%2Fcontent%2F225367195&mimetype=x-ece%2Fstory

Padrón, 74, elaborated in a letter sent to the Miami Dade College community.

“Working with each of you has been an absolute joy,” he said. “We have built and strengthened one of the most respected academic learning environments in America. Through hard work and determination, we have overcome significant challenges and created a dream factory that has produced successful business leaders in every industry, accomplished artists, compassionate caregivers, law enforcement professionals, dedicated teachers, and some of the finest, most creative and engaged members of our community.

“I believe it is now time for new leadership that will continue our commitment to student access, success and innovation,” he continued.

Padrón was a key cultural player helping to launch the Miami Book Fair and saving the Miami Film Festival when it was foundering. He also acquired and helped restore the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  