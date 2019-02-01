‘Time for new leadership.’ Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padrón to step down

The South Florida education community reacted in surprise Friday afternoon when they opened Twitter.
Eduardo Padrón, the president of Miami Dade College since 1995, announced he would be stepping down in the summer.
“Today, after almost a quarter of a century as @MDCollege president, I will be stepping down from the presidency as of the end of summer 2019,” he posted.. “I’ve had the pleasure and honor of working at MDC and witnessed countless lives being positively transformed by the power of education.”
Padrón, 74, elaborated in a letter sent to the Miami Dade College community.
“Working with each of you has been an absolute joy,” he said. “We have built and strengthened one of the most respected academic learning environments in America. Through hard work and determination, we have overcome significant challenges and created a dream factory that has produced successful business leaders in every industry, accomplished artists, compassionate caregivers, law enforcement professionals, dedicated teachers, and some of the finest, most creative and engaged members of our community.
“I believe it is now time for new leadership that will continue our commitment to student access, success and innovation,” he continued.
Padrón was a key cultural player helping to launch the Miami Book Fair and saving the Miami Film Festival when it was foundering. He also acquired and helped restore the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
