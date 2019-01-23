The Marlins announced details for this year’s FanFest. Here’s what you need to know

Circle Feb. 9 on your calendars, Miami Marlins fans.

That’s when the team will hold its annual FanFest at Marlins Park. The event runs from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Here’s what fans can expect at the event:

▪ A chance to play catch on the field (Fans have to bring their own gloves)

▪ Autographs and meet-and-greet sessions with current Marlins players and alumni.

▪ A batting cage experience with Marlins’ players.

▪ A speed pitch station.

▪ The chance to compete against a Marlins player in dominoes, giant Jenga or giant Connect 4.

▪ For the kids, Face painting, balloon animals and a kids’ DJ.

▪ A fireworks show at the end of the event.

▪ An assortment of food trucks and music, as well as giveaways throughout the day.

The team will also hold auditions for its Comunidad 305 section, a rowdy fan group that will consist of “the loudest and most passionate fans to show off their pride by leading cheers, playing instruments, and waving their flags.” Those selected will receive free season tickets.

To claim your FanFest ticket, go to Marlins.com/FanFest.