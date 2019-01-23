Miami Marlins

He helped the Marlins win the 2003 World Series. Now, he’s back with the club in a new role

By Jordan McPherson

January 23, 2019 10:40 AM

By
In 2003, Juan Pierre won a World Series with the then-Florida Marlins during his first stint with the club.

In 2013, Pierre closed out his MLB career with the Miami Marlins, a career that included 14 years in the big leagues, 2,217 hits, 614 stolen bases and 517 RBI.

On Wednesday, the Marlins announced that Pierre has made his way back to the organization — this time as the outfield coordinator for the franchise’s player development department. Pierre is one of four new hires for the department. The others: Eric Duncan will serve as hitting coordinator, Gene Glynn is the new infield and baserunning coordinator, Jamie Quirk is the new catching coordinator and Dr. Derick Anderson will be the director of sports performance. Chris Michalak, who was hired in 2018 as the player development department’s pitching coordinator, returns for a second season.

“We could not be happier with the group of coordinators that we have assembled for 2019,” Marlins’ Director of Player Development Dick Scott said in a release. “We are excited about the knowledge, work ethic, and character that they will pass down to our young players, and the impact that will have on our goal of building a sustainable organization.”

This will be Pierre’s first coaching assignment, but the rest of the newly hired coordinators have experience in the field.

Duncan spent the last four years as the hitting coach in the New York Yankees’ minor-league system. Glynn spent the past four years as the Minnesota Twins’ third-base coach. Quirk is entering his 24th year of coaching, 19 of which were at the Major League level.

