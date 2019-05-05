Trump weighs in on Kentucky Derby. ‘The best horse did NOT win.’

Kentucky stewards describe reasoning behind disqualifying Maximum Security Kentucky chief steward Barbara Borden describes how she and other stewards came to the conclusion of disqualifying Maximum Security from the win at the 145th Kentucky Derby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky chief steward Barbara Borden describes how she and other stewards came to the conclusion of disqualifying Maximum Security from the win at the 145th Kentucky Derby.

A national event draws national scrutiny, so it’s no surprise that the President of the United States weighed in on Saturday’s controversial outcome in the Kentucky Derby.

Donald Trump tweeted a few thoughts Sunday morning about second-place Country House being named the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was disqualified for obstructing other horses.

The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

The president opened by misspelling the “Kentuky” in Kentucky Derby. Then said the decision by Churchill Downs stewards “was not a good one,” calling it “a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually a beautiful thing to watch.”

Trump concluded that “political correctness” led to the stewards’ decision.

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur,” his tweet continued. “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby — not even close!”

The president was by no means alone in his thought process.

The debate over Saturday’s outcome might never abate.

“It’ll give somebody a lot to talk about for a long time,” said Bill Mott, trainer of Country House. “They’ll be speaking about the result of this race from now until they run the next Kentucky Derby, the next 10 Kentucky Derbys, the next 20 Kentucky Derbys. I wouldn’t be surprised if this race shows up on TV over and over and over a year from now. But there’s always a lot of controversy in this sport and we’re probably gonna be involved in it from now on, but I’m gonna take it and am just pleased for the owners and breeders of this horse that have put so much into the game.”