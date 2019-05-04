Kentucky Derby complete order of finish and payoffs

Trainer Bill Mott at the moment he found out he won the Kentucky Derby Country House trainer Bill Mott watches the board as the stewards decide on an objection, then finds out his horse Country House won the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Maximum Security was disqualified because of a foul. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Country House trainer Bill Mott watches the board as the stewards decide on an objection, then finds out his horse Country House won the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Maximum Security was disqualified because of a foul.

Country House became second-longest shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby when he was declared the victor by disqualification at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Only Donerail, who won at 91-1 odds in 1913, went off as a longer shot than 61-1 Country House.

Country House paid $132.40 to win, $56.60 for place and $24.60 to show.

Second-place Code of Honor paid $15.20 and $9.80.

Third-place Tacitus paid $5.60.

Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 145th Kentucky Derby:





1. Country House

2. Code of Honor

3. Tacitus

4. Improbable

5. Game Winner

6. Master Fencer

7. War of Will

8. Plus Que Parfait

9. Win Win Win

10. Cutting Humor

11. By My Standards

12. Vekoma

13. Bodexpress

14. Tax

15. Roadster

16. Long Range Toddy

17. Maximum Security (DQ)

18. Spinoff

19. Gray Magician

Derby payoffs

$1 Daily Double — 12-20 ($121.40)

$2 Exacta — 20-13 ($3,009.60)

$1 Superfecta — 20-13-8-5 ($51,400.10)

$1 Super High Five — 20-13-8-5-16 ($544,185.90)

$0.50 Trifecta — 20-13-8 ($5,737.65)

$0.50 Pick 3 — 7-12-20 (3 correct) ($638.80)

$0.50 Pick 4 — 3-7-12-20(4 correct) ($11,325.65)

$0.50 Pick 5 — 2/8-3-7-12-20(5 correct) ($72,317.60)

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot — 4-2/8-3-7-12-20(6 correct) ($271,869.82)