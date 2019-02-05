Bogle’s decision, South Florida’s remaining players and more signing day story lines

National Signing Day is back.

Most of the pomp and circumstance in South Florida took place on Dec. 19, when all but nine of the football players in Miami-Dade and Broward that are ranked among the state’s top 200 sent in their national letters of intent.

But Wednesday still has a slew of story lines to follow at both the high school and college level.

Where is Bogle going?

As far as South Florida is concerned, the biggest news of the day will be settled by about 8:30 a.m. That’s when Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle — a four-star prospect and the second-highest ranked player in the state who still hasn’t signed a national letter of intent — will make his decision.

Bogle orally committed to Alabama on Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl but has since begun to back off that pledge follow the mass exodus of the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff. He took official visits to Florida and Miami during over the past two weeks and his recruitment feels like an even three-team race heading into Wednesday morning.

No Brieon Fuller

Miami Jackson wide receiver Brieon Fuller, a three-star prospect and the No. 63 player in the state according to the 247Sports composite ranking and the top uncommitted player in Miami-Dade County, will not be signing Wednesday, Jackson athletic director Tonya Johnson confirmed in an email.





Fuller, a 6-0, 180-pound receiver who transferred to Jackson from Doral Academy before his senior season, has offers from a dozen Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Miami. He was expected to be leaning toward Nebraska or Utah.

The rest of the top area players

While most of Miami-Dade and Broward’s top players committed in December, there are still a few top prospects out there for the taking who have yet to commit.

At University School in Davie, three players will be making their announcements around 9:30 a.m. Safety Josh Sanguinetti, the No. 50 prospect in the state and No. 16 among Broward and Miami-Dade players, headlines the group. Sanguinetti announced a final eight in September consisting of Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Stanford and his recruitment still feels wide open.

Also in Broward, Sunrise Piper three-star safety Cecil Powell, who was originally committed to play at Baylor but backed off from that pledge on Saturday, will decide among North Carolina State and Baylor.

In Dade, Miami Norland three-star wide receiver Tyrese Cooper and Carol City three-star safety Gregory Reddick highlight the remaining uncommitted and unsigned players. Cooper is most likely going to pursue a track and field career. The sprinter is ranked the No. 5 player by MileSplit and has career-best marks of 10.34 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.46 in the 200 meters.

Class 2A runner-up Hialeah Champagnat will have three players signing Wednesday: Linebacker Donald Georges is going to Florida Tech, athlete Daryl “Duke” Jones to West Florida and tackle Michael Cartwright to North Carolina Central.

Around the state

Florida’s big three colleges are still looking to put finishing touches on their 2019 classes.

The Florida Gators, who hold the No. 11 recruiting class in the county heading into Wednesday, have two commitments expected to sign in Richmond, Texas, wide receiver Arjei Henderson and Kissimmee linebacker Diwun Black. UF is also in the mix for three top in-state targets. In addition to Bogle, the Gators are hoping to sign Palm Beach Benjamin four-star cornerback Kaiir Elam and Wellington athlete Mark-Antony Richards — the younger brother of former Miami receiver Ahmmon Richards.

Elam has a final four of UF, Georgia, Colorado and Miami but Florida and Georgia are the frontrunners heading into Wednesday. Richards is choosing between Auburn, UF and UM.

The Hurricanes are ranked 32nd nationally heading into Wednesday — a reminder that the ranking does not take into account UM’s success with the transfer portal — are in the mix for Bogle and seem to be on the outside looking in on Richards but still have a few targets out there.

Among them: four-star Pensacola-based offensive tackle Darius Washington, five-star Alabama-based receiver George Pickens, four-star Alabama-based corner Christian Williams and three-star Pensacola-based safety Martin Emerson.

Florida State heads into Wednesday with the No. 16 recruiting class in the country.