Miami Country Day, University School set to compete in national basketball tournament

Miami Country Day coach Ochiel Swaby holds the trophy after they defeated Carrollwood Day in the 4A Finals Girl’s State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Thursday, February, 28, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

They each added another state title to their mantle. Now, the Miami Country Day girls’ basketball team and University School boys’ basketball team hope to add a national trophy to their 2018-19 success.

Both teams are making their way to New York City to compete in the Geico High School Nationals. All games will be played at Christ the King High School.

U School, Florida’s Class 5A state champion and the No. 7 seed in the eight-team field, opens against No. 2 seed Montverde Academy — which has won the national title four times in the past six years — at 2 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of the 2018 championship game. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Duke signee Vernon Carey Jr. and top Class of 2020 prospect Scottie Barnes lead the Sharks.

Miami Country Day, the top seed in the four-team girls’ bracket that just won its sixth consecutive state title, plays Maryland’s New Hope at 11 a.m. Friday on ESPNU for a spot in Saturday’s final against either Nevada’s Centennial or Washington D.C.’s St. John’s. The Spartans (26-1), who previously won the national title in 2017 and 2015, are led by seniors Koi Love and Maria Alvarez as well as freshman Sydney Shaw.

BASEBALL

▪ Belen 3, South Broward 1: WP Alejandro Torres 1 H, 12 K; Armando Albert 2-3, 2 SB; Joshua Salandy 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Rob Curbelo 1-3, RBI, R; Gabe DeZendegui 1-3, 2B, R; Esteban Rodriguez 1-2, R; BEL: 9-4.

SOFTBALL

▪ Palmetto 12, Coral Reef 11: WP - Alexis Ortega (3-0); Katie Burge 3-4, 2 R, 2 SB, RBI; Ortega 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Samantha Suarez 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; PAL: 12-3.

▪ Lourdes 16, Southwest 1: WP - Nora Zubillaga (9-7); Nicole Gonzalez 2-2, 3 R, 3 RBI; Maria Amat 3 R; Zubillaga RBI, 3 R; Brooke Filliben 3 R, 2 RBI; Mia Bermudez 2-2, 4 RBI, R; OLLA: 9-7.

▪ Coral Gables 15, Miami Beach 0.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Belen Jesuit 3, GMAA 0: Eric Diaz 8 kills, 11 digs, 7 aces; Herman Suarez 8 kills, 32 assists, 9 digs; Mario Cobo 7 kills, 2 blocks; BEL: 19-3.

▪ Archbishop McCarthy 3, Cardinal Gibbons 1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20)

▪ Reagan 3, Goleman 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-15): Giancarlo Asencio 16 kills, 5 aces; Luiz Dardis 13 kills, 4 aces; Adrian Rodriguez 23 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces; Roy Rossello 10 digs, 1 ace; Daniel Zambrano 5 assists, 2 kills; Christian Moreira 2 kills, 4 aces, 1 assist; REAG: 11-2.

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Archbishop McCarthy 2, Cypress Bay 0: Sofia Mallardi 9/14, 117 yards; Jenna Perez 5 rec, 62 yards; Madison Alvarez and Mallardi 1 INT each.

▪ Braddock 27, Mourning 0: Kailyn Loveira 100 rushing, 2 TD; Katrina Hernandez 150 passing, 2 TD; Kayla Alvarez 1 TD, 1 INT; Yazmin Wu 10 flag pulls, 1 INT; Rachel Potrille 1 TD; BRAD: 5-1.

▪ Edison 7, Forest Hill 6: Ionesha Howell 18-28, 220 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT: 4 flag pulls; Tashumba Washington 2 rushes, 22 yards, 3 catches, 80 yards, TD, 3 flag pulls; Roneisha Gibbs 4 catches 60 yards; Wedeline Bruno 6 catches, 60 yards; Jakaya Hosley 5 catches, 68 yards.

▪ Krop 26, Hialeah 6: Anicia Collins 4 TD passes; Kirra Magana 2 TD catches; Ayanna Knowles 1 TD catch; Brianna Knowles 1 TD catch, 1 INT; Lindsey Weingard 8 receptions; KROP: 5-0.

▪ Mater Academy 20, American: 209 passing, 2 TD, rushing TD; Natalie Woodward 4 catch, 112 yards, 1 TD; Karla Vargas rec TD; Madison Aguilera 7 flag pulls; MA: 3-3.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

▪ Coral Reef 15, Palmer Trinity 14 (OT): Claire Bodin 1 goal, 3 assists, 11 ground balls, 10 draw controls; Amanda Fernandez 2 goals, 1 assist, 7 ground balls; Abby Stiff 10 ground balls; CR: 5-3

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ Calvary Christian 7, Sagemont 0.

▪ North Broward Prep 5, Archbishop McCarthy 2.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Archbishop McCarthy 7, North Broward Prep 0.

▪ Gulliver Prep 5, MAST 2: Chiara von Gerlach 8-4; Tory Hagenlocker 8-3; Katie Lewis 8-0.