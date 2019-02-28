Miami Country Day girls win record sixth consecutive state basketball championship

Miami Country Day has made history once again.
The Spartans, the No. 1 team in both MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 and ESPN’s power rankings, became the first school in Florida High School Athletic Association history Thursday to win six consecutive state championships and it didn’t take much of a challenge.
Miami Country Day cruised to a 62-30 win against Tampa Carrollwood Day in the Class 4A championship at the RP Funding Center.
The Spartans (26-1) surpass the previous record set by Jacksonville Ribault, which on five straight state titles from 1999-2003.
Miami Country Day’s sixth championship also moves the Spartans into a tie for second place with South Broward for girls’ basketball state championships by a South Florida team.
Dillard still holds the record in the Miami metropolitan area with 11 and will play for a shot at its 12th Friday when it plays Daytona Beach Father Lopez at 10 a.m. at George W. Jenkins Arena.
Miami Country Day shook off a slow start at Jenkins Arena by playing suffocating defense. Carrollwood Day (27-2) shot just 16.7 percent from the field in the first quarter as the Spartans jumped out to a 15-7 lead. By halftime, the Spartans were in control with a commanding 34-15 edge.
Star wing Koi Love, who has already signed a National Letter of Intent with the Vanderbilt Commodores, shook off a slow start of her own to log a second straight double-double in Lakeland.
The senior started just 1 of 8 from the field, but regrouped to finish with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Emani Theodule added 13 points and star guard Maria Alvarez, who has signed with the South Florida Bulls, finished with nine points and five assists in the final game of her six-season career at Miami Country Day. Every one of those six seasons ended with a state championship.
After leading the Patriots to a win against Sports Leadership & Management on Tuesday, Carrollwood Day coach Karim Nohra likened the 4A championship rematch to the biblical battle between David and Goliath. The Spartans beat the Patriots by 12 in the 2018 championship game, so Nohra knew he’d need his team to embrace an underdog mentality to knock off the national powerhouse.
Carrollwood Day tried to shorten the game by extending possessions in the first quarter before Miami Country Day turned up its full-court pressure in the second. The Spartans forced the Patriots into nine first-half turnovers and scored 11 points off those giveaways. Carrollwood Day didn’t score for the first four minutes of the second quarter, by which point Miami Country Day’s eight-point lead had stretched to 21-7.
