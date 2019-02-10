The Hurricanes’ top-ranked 2021 recruiting class adds another South Florida commitment

The commitments keep rolling in for the Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2021.
The latest to give his pledge to UM: Miami Northwestern wide receiver Romello Brinson, who announced his commitment on Sunday.
Brinson, a 6-2, 170-pound receiver, played a pivotal role for the Northwestern Bulls during the playoffs last season as they won their second consecutive Class 6A state title. He was on the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown against Central in the regional finals.
He is the second player from the Bulls to commit to UM this week. Teammate Khalil Brantley announced his pledge on Friday. New Miami wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield is credited as Brinson’s primary recruiter.
Brinson also held offers from Colorado State, Florida, FAU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Syracuse, among others.
Brinson is the ninth commitment for UM’s top-ranked Class of 2021, all of whom are South Florida natives. In addition to Brinson and Brantley, the other seven are Booker T. Washington 5-star defensive end Donell Harris, Plantation American Heritage four-star safety James Williams, Central four-star offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, North Miami four-star linebacker Chamon Metayer, Chaminade-Madonna running back Thad Franklin, South Dade linebacker Tyler Johnson and Southwest defensive tackle Savion Collins.
Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.
