Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes add another local prospect to their 2021 recruiting class

By Jordan McPherson

February 08, 2019 11:50 AM

The Miami Hurricanes and coach Manny Diaz are continuing to haul in recruits for their future classes.

The latest verbal commitment: Class of 2021 wide receiver/tight end Khalil Brantley out of Miami Northwestern, who chose the Canes after decommitting from Utah on Thursday.

“That’s my dream school,” Brantley told 247Sports about UM. “I had been waiting for that [offer] for a long time.”

Brantley is the eighth verbal commitment in UM’s top-ranked Class of 2021, a class that so far consists solely of South Florida players.

The other seven: Booker T. Washington 5-star defensive end Donell Harris, Plantation American Heritage four-star safety James Williams, Central four-star offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, North Miami four-star linebacker Chamon Metayer, Chaminade-Madonna running back Thad Franklin, South Dade linebacker Tyler Johnson and Southwest defensive tackle Savion Collins.

Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.

