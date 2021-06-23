Marcia Pinder, winner of 10 state titles as Dillard High girls’ basketball coach, dies

Dillard HS coach Marcia Pinder as they play Father Lopez in the 7A Semi-Finals Girl’s State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 1, 2019. Dillard won 53-38 to advance to the finals on Saturday. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Marcia Pinder, regarded as Florida’s all-time winningest basketball coach and who guided the Fort Lauderdale Dillard Panthers girls’ basketball team to 10 state titles over the course of more than four decades, died Wednesday morning. She was 70.

We from the Boys team would like to send condolences to the family of Marcia Pinder , our legendary girls team coach on her passing this morning . If your from our community there’s a million funny stories you can think back on to make you smile for YEARS pic.twitter.com/EVFaTJMzbX — Dillard HS Boys (@DillardHoops) June 23, 2021

Pinder had a 996-231 record during her 44-year career at Dillard. Under her watch, the Panthers won state titles in 1980, 1982, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. Only Jacksonville Ribault as a school, with 12 state titles, has more FHSAA girls basketball championships than Dillard did under Pinder’s watch.

The 10th and final title, a 43-40 win over Ponte Vedra Nease, is one that she considered special above the rest. Not because of the round number, but because of the team that won it. Her two star seniors that season, Genovea Johnson and Raven White, had been part of the team since middle school. She had the opportunity to watch them grow through the years.

Her hope, she said after that 2019 championship, was that this would be the model for championship No. 11 and beyond.

“Not yet,” Pinder said, “but it’s coming.”

Dillard coach Marcia Pinder gives instructions to her team during a timeout against Jacksonville Paxon during the girls’ 5A basketball championship at The Lakeland Center on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. Cindy Skop For the Herald

She was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year five times (2010-2013 and 2015), received the Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Miami Herald, at its 2013 Broward Athletics Award banquet, honored Pinder with its lifetime achievement award.

“I was extremely surprised,” Pinder said at the ceremony. “I’m honored. Lifetime achievement, that says a lot. When you look around and get a standing ovation ... That was the icing on the cake.”

Pinder graduated from Bethune-Cookman in 1974 and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2016.

But Pinder’s view of her long, successful career doesn’t point to the win total or the 10 state championship rings. It goes beyond that.

“My biggest thrill,” Pinder said in 2014, “comes from the girls getting into college and pursuing their degrees. When you constantly see these players get to college, it makes you feel good. You don’t think about that last loss or last win. Some of them have turned out to be teachers and doctors. That is my Hall of Fame, right there.”

Tributes to Pinder flooded social media after the news of her death surfaced.

Rest In Peace Coach Pinder pic.twitter.com/HQy5m7rSnt — Miami Suns (@MiamiSuns) June 23, 2021

The loss of another #legend. Coach Pinder was one of the most humble and pleasant coaches I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet and converse with. A phenomenal coach and an even better person. #RIP — Coach J Washington (@CoachSmFry) June 23, 2021

Shed a few tears this morning finding out Coach Pinder passing. Got a chance to sit talk to her at one of my tournaments @RisingStarsPBC . Encouraged me to keep looking out for "Girls Basketball" ! Condolences to her players, family & @dillardpanthers @dillard_high #RIP pic.twitter.com/NpRyaTHQ57 — Coach Nixon (@CoachNixonPBC) June 23, 2021

She was more than just a Coach! She impacted the lives of many people in many ways! She will always have a special place in my heart! RIL MRS. Pinder. https://t.co/7X4p6yxYcQ — Coach Johnnie Harris (@CoachJ_AU) June 23, 2021