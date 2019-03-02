Dillard girls’ basketball holds off Ponte Vedra Nease to win 10th state championship

It’s a perfect 10 for Dillard girls’ basketball.
Dillard became the second team in Florida High School Athletic Association history to win 10 state championships Saturday when it survived to beat Ponte Vedra Nease, 43-30, in the Class 7A championship at the RP Funding Center.
Dillard used a monster third quarter to overcome an otherwise shaky offensive performance, then survived a late run from Nease in the fourth quarter. Trailing by three in the final seconds, Nease got a decent at a three-pointer on an indbounds play, but star Kiya Turner hit back rim and Genovea Johnson pulled down her eighth rebound to trigger another Dillard championship celebration.
Johnson, who has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Southern Jaguars, flirted with a triple-double in the second half and finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Guard Kintaeja Ling led Dillard with 11 points and star post player Raven White, who has also signed with Southern, finished with nine points and six rebounds.
After cruising through the start of the postseason and winning four of its first five playoff games by double figures, Dillard ran into a team which could match up. White had to battle with star center Camille Hobby, who has signed with North Carolina State Wolfack, and post player Peyton Carter, who signed with the Davidson Wildcats. Johnson had to battle on the wing with Turner, signed with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, and combo guard Tia Robinson, who holds several Division I offers.
Dillard responded by easing up on its pressure and slowing the pace on offense, trying to set up one-on-one opportunities for Johnson. Although she only scored three points in the first half, the star wing dished out three assists off her penetration and would have had more if not for some blown layups.
After halftime, she started to find the bottom of the net. Nease opened the half with a bucket and Johnson answered with a pull-up jumper in the lane to put Dillard back ahead 21-20. To minutes later, Johnson sliced through the lane and finished a circus layup through a pair of defenders to stretch the lead out to 27-23. A possession later, Johnson drove and kicked out to the left corner for a three-pointer by Ling, then sought out the sophomore in the same corner again less than a minute later. Ling fell to the floor as her second straight three fell through the net and gave Dillard a 33-25 lead.
Dillard, which scored only six points in the second quarter, unloaded for 19 in the third with all 19 coming from three-pointers, free throws or shots in the paint.
Still, Nease never went away. Robinson sunk a jumper with 25 seconds left in the third, then scored the first four points of the fourth to cap a personal 6-0 run and force Dillard into a timeout with a 32-27 lead and 6:35 on the clock. Dillard would try to run out the clock on its 10th state title.
Dillard only took two more shots the rest of the way as Nease tried desperately to force turnovers without fouling. Nease had a final chance to tie the game after a tie-up with five seconds left. A final shot went awry and Dillard could celebrate once again in Lakeland.
