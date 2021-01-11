13 Ohio State players, including two starters and two kickers, out for title game vs Alabama

Ohio State announced about an hour before kickoff that 13 players would be unavailable for Monday’s national championship game against Alabama.

The full list: cornerback Cam Brown, defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, kicker Dominic DiMaccio, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, wide receiver Jaylen Harris, kicker Blake Haubeil, offensive lineman Dawand Jones, linebacker Cade Kacherski, linebacker Mitchell Melton, defensive end Tyreke Smith, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, safety Kourt Williams and running back Miyan Williams.

Togaiai, Smith, Haubeil and DiMaccio are the main four of note.

Togiai and Smith, both juniors, are pivotal pieces on Ohio State’s defensive line. The two have combined for 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in Ohio State’s first seven games.

Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) blocks a pass by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert AP

Togiai leads the Buckeyes with three sacks and is tied for the team lead with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Haubeil, who announced on his Instagram account prior to the game that he had tested positive for COVID-19, has been Ohio State’s primary kicker this season, going 5-for-7 on field goal attempts and making all 24 of his PAT attempts. DiMaccio, a junior, has primarily been a kickoff specialist, handling 37 of the Buckeyes’ 55 kickoffs (Haubeil took the other 18).

Ohio State will now rely on freshman Jake Seibert for its placekicking and kickoff duties. He missed his lone field goal try of the year, a 44-yard attempt against Indiana, but is a perfect 13 for 13 on PAT attempts.

Reports surfaced early in the week about potential COVID-19 issues in the Ohio State program that led to discussions of postponing the title game until Jan. 18.

But worries quickly subsided and both teams passed their final round of COVID-19 testing on Friday before making their way to Miami.

Jaylen Waddle returns

All week, Alabama coach Nick Saban said wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would be a “game-time decision” for Monday’s title game.

ESPN’s Allison Williams reported about 20 minutes before kickoff that Waddle will play but the Crimson Tide will be selective on how they use him.

Waddle was on the field during pre-game warmups, stretching, running sprints and getting in some route work albeit with a noticeable limp. DeVonta Smith, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden were announced as Alabama’s expected starting wide receivers.

Jaylen Waddle lookin' good in warmups pic.twitter.com/q98HM4XEwA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 12, 2021

“It’ll be on a limited basis, if he can play,” Saban said pre-game on ESPN’s College Game Day. “That decision is going to be up to him.”

Waddle returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since fracturing his right ankle on the opening kickoff of Alabama’s 48-17 win over Tennessee on Oct. 24. He hadn’t seen the field since.

In the four games prior to his injury, however, Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns. That led the Crimson Tide, with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Smith sitting second at 483 yards on 38 catches a third of the way through their season.

