Ohio State reportedly has COVID-19 issues, but title game is still on as scheduled for now

Could the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium be postponed?

Nothing is official yet and the plan for now is for the game to go on as scheduled Monday at Miami Garden’s Hard Rock Stadium, but there have been discussions of postponement, according to multiple reports, because of COVID-19 issues in the Ohio State program.

AL.com reported Tuesday afternoon that “Ohio State has informed key parties involved it could be without a position group due to COVID-19 testing and related protocols.” A final decision regarding postponement has not been reached.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the game is still on schedule for Monday and that each team is following its respective conference’s COVID-19 protocols. For Alabama, that means conducting three PCR tests in the week prior to the game, with the final test being taken within three days of the game. Ohio State is testing daily.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, in statements to reporters including The Athletic, said “We continue to follow the same protocols as we have all season. We plan to play January 11th.”

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock doubled down on Smith’s statement.

“There are no changes to report,” Hancock said in a statement, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. “The game is scheduled Jan. 11 as planned & we look forward to it.”

The College Football Playoff had previously established Jan. 18 as the makeup date should the title game need to be postponed.