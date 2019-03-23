Florida State’s Phil Cofer seeks donations for family expenses after his father dies

Injured Florida State basketball player Phil Cofer has a GoFundMe page set up for donations to help his family’s expenses following his father’s death after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.
Cofer received a phone call with the news his dad, Mike, had passed away following the Seminoles’ victory over Vermont in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Hartford, Connecticut.
Cofer, who led the Seminoles to the Elite Eight as the team’s leading scorer in 2017-18, has had an injury-riddled season in 2018-19, and he was in a walking boot for FSU’s game with Vermont.
Cofer has stayed with the team as the Seminoles play Murray State and potential top-three NBA Draft pick Ja Morant on Saturday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The GoFundMe page has a goal of $100,000 and has raised nearly $33,000 as of Saturday evening.
“On Thursday March 21st, moments after my team’s win in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, celebration turned into devastation as I received a phone call that would change my life forever,” Cofer wrote on GoFundMe. “My dad, Michael Cofer, had passed due to a battle with a long-term illness. My dad has always supported me on and off the court and I will miss him dearly.
“My family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and now humbly asks for the community’s help with our existing and continuing expenses. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards my Dad’s funeral expenses and my family’s outstanding and ongoing medical costs. My family will contribute any donations that exceed our funeral and medical needs towards a charitable organization.
“We appreciate anything you can give. Please keep my mother, Reba, and brother, Michael, in your prayers as we work our way through this difficult time. Thank you all and God Bless.”
The page stated it was created after consulting the NCAA and FSU athletics’ compliance departments.
Comments