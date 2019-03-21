Sports

After an NCAA Tournament win, Florida State’s Phil Cofer was told his father passed away

By Jason Dill

March 21, 2019 06:29 PM

Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0) sits on the bench with a boot on his right foot during the second half Thursday's game against Vermont. Cofer found out after the game that his father died after battling a lengthy illness.
Following Florida State’s 76-69 victory over Vermont in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, Phil Cofer was given devastating news.

Cofer, who didn’t play due to a right foot injury, received a phone call that his father had passed away, according to ESPN.

Cofer’s father had a “long illness,” the outlet reported.

Cofer was not in uniform for Thursday’s victory over Vermont that propelled the Seminoles into Saturday’s second round against the winner of Marquette-Murray State in Hartford, Connecticut.

He battled injuries throughout this season, a year removed from being FSU’s leading scorer in guiding the Noles to the Elite Eight.

