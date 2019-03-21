The Florida State Seminoles will be playing Vermont without this leader. Here’s why

One of Florida State’s top defenders isn’t playing against Vermont in a first-round West Region game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Phil Cofer, who picked up a right foot injury in last week’s ACC tournament, arrived to Thursday’s game wearing a walking boot and not dressed for action.
Cofer missed 12 games this season due injuries.
He led the Seminoles in scoring with 12.8 points per game during FSU’s run to the Elite Eight in last year’s tournament. FSU made that run in the West Region, where it was slotted this year.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
FSU is currently tied, 27-27, at halftime with Vermont.
Comments