The Florida State Seminoles will be playing Vermont without this leader. Here’s why

By Jason Dill

March 21, 2019 03:15 PM

Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0) gestures toward the Virginia bench after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019.
One of Florida State’s top defenders isn’t playing against Vermont in a first-round West Region game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Phil Cofer, who picked up a right foot injury in last week’s ACC tournament, arrived to Thursday’s game wearing a walking boot and not dressed for action.

Cofer missed 12 games this season due injuries.

He led the Seminoles in scoring with 12.8 points per game during FSU’s run to the Elite Eight in last year’s tournament. FSU made that run in the West Region, where it was slotted this year.

FSU is currently tied, 27-27, at halftime with Vermont.

