Amanda Seales clarifies sexual harassment comments about former NFL and FSU star Myron Rolle

Celebrity Amanda Seales posted a video last week naming former NFL and Florida State star Myron Rolle as the person who approached her on the internet and called her. That resulted in saying “some troubling things in the conversation that made me take a step back,” and said eight women accused Rolle of sexual harassment, Rolle released a statement defending himself.
Now Seales, who stars on the HBO show, “Insecure,” has clarified her remarks in an Instagram video this week.
“I never accused Myron Rolle of sexually harassing me or of sending me inappropriate DMs,” Seales said in the video. “What I did say was that via DM several women have approached me accusing him of sexually harassing them.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Following Seales’ original post about Rolle, where she detailed an anonymous woman’s accusation of sexual harassment, Rolle released a statement defending himself.
Here is the full statement that was sent to the Herald:
“I understand that in today’s world the responsibility falls on the ‘accused’ to prove themselves innocent, as opposed to ones alleged ‘accuser’ having to prove their claims before going public. Unfortunately, I have found myself victim to these very circumstances.”
“A blogger/online personality, whom I have never met in person and have only interacted with once via phone, recently claimed that I verbally harassed her during a phone call exchange. She furthered these claims by stating that anonymous sources have come forward and added their accounts to her narrative.”
“Let me make myself perfectly clear — these accusations are absolutely false and should be characterized as exactly what they are — acts of bullying, intimidation and retaliation. “
“I have been raised to respect women and to also keep my personal affairs private, as that is the respectful thing to do. However, I will not sit idly by and allow someone to engage in intentional character assassination simply because I did not return their advances or wish to engage in a relationship as they may have wanted.”
“Accusations of sexual harassment should be taken seriously, but the same should be said for false accusations against someone and the impact those accusations can have in today’s digital world. I thank you all for your support and for allowing me the opportunity to stand up for myself and against any actions of bullying, intimidation and retaliation.”
Rolle retired from the NFL in 2013 to pursue a medical future. He graduated from FSU’s medical school in 2017 and became a Harvard medical resident in neurosurgery that same year. Rolle was also a Rhodes scholar during his time at Florida State.
Comments