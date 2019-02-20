Florida State University

He quit the NFL to save lives. Now this former FSU star is accused of sexual harassment

By Jason Dill

Actress/comedian/musician/podcaster Amanda Seales accused former Florida State and NFL star Myron Rolle of sexual harassment.

Seales recently spoke about what occurred without naming anyone during a visit on “The Breakfast Club” and her own podcast, “Small Doses.”

However, Seales posted an Instagram story detailing the harassment allegations with a name.

In the video, Seals, who is on the HBO show, “Insecure,” explained her reasons for coming forward, before closing the video by naming Rolle, who left the NFL to become a Harvard medical resident.

Seales said in the video post that she was originally approached on the internet and then in phone calls, which is where the alleged harassment took place.

“They said some troubling things in the conversation that made me take a step back,” Seales said in the Instagram story.

Seales later said in the video that she found out another woman had come forward about an incident involving Rolle. That incident allegedly saw the unnamed woman meet Rolle at his hotel room and he greeted her at the door without clothes on, before acting like she overreacted to his greeting.

Seales said eight women have come forward accusing Rolle of sexual harassment.

The full video post is found below:

Rolle, who was a Rhodes scholar at FSU during his playing career, retired from the NFL in 2013 to attend medical school. He graduated from FSU’s medical school in 2017, before beginning his medical residency in neurosurgery at Harvard that same year.

