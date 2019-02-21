Former Florida State and NFL star addresses sexual harassment allegations.

Former Florida State and NFL player Myron Rolle has released a statement regarding the recent sexual harassment accusations levied against him by celebrity Amanda Seales.
Seales detailed the alleged harassment on her podcast, ”Small Doses” and on the “Breakfast Club.” However, it wasn’t until she recently posted an Instagram story that she attached a name to her accusations. That name was Rolle, who retired from the NFL in 2013 to attend medical school. Rolle is currently a Harvard medical resident in neurosurgery. He was a Rhodes scholar while attending FSU.
Here’s his statement, which was emailed to the Herald, in full:
“I understand that in today’s world the responsibility falls on the ‘accused’ to prove themselves innocent, as opposed to ones alleged ‘accuser’ having to prove their claims before going public. Unfortunately, I have found myself victim to these very circumstances.”
“A blogger/online personality, whom I have never met in person and have only interacted with once via phone, recently claimed that I verbally harassed her during a phone call exchange. She furthered these claims by stating that anonymous sources have come forward and added their accounts to her narrative.”
“Let me make myself perfectly clear — these accusations are absolutely false and should be characterized as exactly what they are — acts of bullying, intimidation and retaliation. “
“I have been raised to respect women and to also keep my personal affairs private, as that is the respectful thing to do. However, I will not sit idly by and allow someone to engage in intentional character assassination simply because I did not return their advances or wish to engage in a relationship as they may have wanted.”
“Accusations of sexual harassment should be taken seriously, but the same should be said for false accusations against someone and the impact those accusations can have in today’s digital world. I thank you all for your support and for allowing me the opportunity to stand up for myself and against any actions of bullying, intimidation and retaliation.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments