Football moms might cry, but their sons are psyched to be the newest Miami Hurricanes

New University of Miami tight end Kahlil Brantley arrives Sunday on campus to arrange his dorm room. He knows by the time he’s done and his mother walks out to leave him for his first night of college life, she will be in tears.

“She’s going to cry when I finish setting up my dorm room,’’ said Brantley, 19, who graduated from Miami Northwestern and lives in Liberty City with his mom and younger brother Kameron. “I know she will. I told her it’s time to get to business. No need to cry.

“Besides, I can always come home. Nothing like Mama’s meals.”

Brantley is one of 12 teenagers, almost all of them from South Florida, set to arrive by Monday to begin their life’s next passage. Classes begin Monday for UM’s first summer session, and for the players from Miami’s vaunted 2021 signing class who, because of school rules or perhaps academic reasons, couldn’t enroll early and participate in spring practice.

Northwestern Bulls wide receiver Kahlil Brantley (18) celebrates with teammate Romello Brinson (1) after a touchdown against Tampa Jesuit Tigers during the 5A state semifinal football game on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Traz Powell stadium in Miami ANDREW ULOZA FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

But they are no slouches by any means. The list includes five-star safety James Williams of Plantation American Heritage and five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor of Miami Palmetto — each the No. 1 player nationally at his position. Be assured that every one of the newcomers were stars in high school. And each of them believes, as is usually the case, that this class can be the difference in returning the Hurricanes to the pinnacle of college football.

“I think the coaches are leaning on us because we bring a certain type of swag,’’ said Brantley, who knows the Hurricanes are in dire need of healthy tight ends, as former starter Brevin Jordan was drafted by the Houston Texans, starter Will Mallory is rehabilitating from shoulder surgery, Elijah Arroyo (knee surgery) and Dominic Mammarelli (shoulder) were rehabbing in the offseason and Larry Hodges was suspended because of “a violation of team rules” in mid-April. “It’s hard to explain, but we’re ready to get after it.

“This is the class that is going to bring a Natty back to Miami.’’

Brantley, a consenus three-star prospect ranked the nation’s No. 21 tight end by ESPN, said he has bulked up to 226 pounds on his 6-2 frame, but knows college will “be a process of getting bigger and better.’’

“I’m excited but also a little bit nervous,’’ Brantley said of his new journey. “I’m going to embrace college and keep myself level-headed. I think college will mature me. I always daydream about scoring my first collegiate touchdown and everybody cheering and screaming and me not being able to hear anything but that.’’

Miami Central guard and University of Miami signee Laurence Seymore (50) celebrates by throwing up ‘The U’ after defeating Lake Minneola 46-0 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, December 18, 2020. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Laurence Seymore

Miami Central offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, a consensus four-star prospect, turned 18 in February. He’s listed as 6-1 and 292 pounds but said he’s up to “about 320’’ and ready to arrive on campus Sunday and “just work.’’

Seymore, who lives in Miami Gardens near his future football games at Hard Rock Stadium, was ranked the No. 151 overall player in the Rivals Top 250 and the No. 7 offensive guard nationally. No doubt coaches and nutritionists will have a program for him to lose some of the excess weight as he gets in playing shape.

“Just really excited to have the opportunity to attend a big-time college,’’ said Seymore, who received his offer from UM coaches when he was in eighth grade.

Seymore is the second youngest of eight boys and two girls, and he intends to become the second child in his family to earn a college degree. He said his older sister Alexis graduated from FAMU. Like the other incoming freshmen who talked to the Miami Herald, Seymore said he will be living in the new Lakeside Village housing.

“I don’t even know who my roommate will be yet,’’ he said. “I’m just amazed to be going to a college campus. ’’I can’t wait to see how college life really is.’’

Chaminade-Madonna running back Thaddius Franklin (1) helps set up a first quarter touchdown as they play Champagnat Catholic at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, Hollywood, Florida, Friday, September 11, 2020. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Thaddius Franklin

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna running back Thad Franklin Jr., 6-0 and 215 pounds, was once close to switching his commitment from Miami to Florida State. But his gut told him otherwise.

“I was always Miami at heart,’’ said the consensus four-star member of UM’s signing class. “I had to stick with what my heart was telling me.”

Franklin, whose services could be needed sooner than later should tailback Donald Chaney Jr.’s absence following shoulder surgery extend into the season, said he’s arriving Monday “after finishing my exams.’’

“I’m excited and a little nervous at the same time. The transition from high school to college will be different, me getting used to all the changes. Coaches said if I come in and work hard I’ll earn playing time as a freshman.”

At Chaminade-Madonna, Franklin, 18, was a consensus four-star recruit who was ranked the nation’s No. 11 running back by ESPN and the 247Sports composite and 12th best by Rivals. He had 5,174 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns in 43 career games, with a magnificent 9 yards-per-carry average.

This past week, the Miami Herald caught up with Franklin while he was with his family at Universal Studios. He said he plans on studying sports management and is looking forward to “being able to play in front of my family.”

The Alabama opener Sept. 4 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has also crossed his mind.

“It’s going to be a good game,’’ Franklin said. “I kind of sat down and imagined me getting in the game and scoring a touchdown. Shoot. That’s exciting.’’

From left to right: Kahlil Brantley, Ronald Delancy III, Romello Brinson and Terrence Lewis, from Miami Northwestern Senior High, attend High School Football Media Day at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in August 2019. Brantley and Brinson will arrive at UM to begin their college careers next week. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Romello Brinson

Miami Northwestern receiver Romello Brinson was scheduled for his UM physical Wednesday and will be ready to see his new dorm room Sunday.

“I wasn’t able to get to UM for the spring because of stuff that happened in school,’’ Brinson said. ”My high school put in paperwork too late. But things happen for a reason.”

Brinson, 19, said he’s 6-2 and up to 185 pounds. A consensus four-star prospect, he was rated the nation’s 24th-best receiver by ESPN and 247Sports composite, and 28th best by Rivals. He said he chose Miami because “it’s home.’’

“You always want to put on for your city,’’ Brinson said. “And I fell in love with the coaches. They treated me like their son.”

He said he watched the spring game and was energized by quarterbacks Jake Garcia and Tyler Van Dyke. “I’m very excited to get to know my quarterbacks,’’ Brinson said. “I saw a lot of deep balls thrown in that game.”

Brinson’s UM daydreams involve him “coming out of the tunnel and seeing fans, then making a lot of plays. “Coaches will have me playing X on the outside with the 1-on-1 matchups.”

He said he’s most nervous about schedule changes that include early morning workouts and meetings.

“I ain’t no late sleeper,’’ Brinson said. “I’ll just have to get acclimated. This college life will work out very well for me. I’m becoming a man.’’

Palmetto Panthers Brashard Smith (1) looks for way to escape a tackle during the FHSAA Class 8A state semifinal football game against Osceola Kowboys on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Traz Powell stadium in Miami ANDREW ULOZA FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Brashard Smith

Miami Palmetto receiver Brashard Smith said he researched Lakeside Village on the Internet. “I loved how it looked just like an apartment,’’ he said.

Smith, 5-10 and 187 pounds, was an Under Armour All-American whose versatility impressed UM coach Manny Diaz. The four-star slot receiver became the Panthers’ quarterback after the regular starter broke his leg in the first round of the playoffs. Smith finished with 99 carries for 621 yards and three touchdowns — and a touchdown pass — to lead Palmetto to its first state semifinal.

Smith, who turned 18 last month, lives in Richmond Heights with his mother, a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, and two sisters. He also has six brothers.

“I wanted to stay home with my family, my mama,’’ he said of choosing the Hurricanes over programs like Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. “I didn’t want to leave anybody.”

So, what will he miss most when he arrives at UM?

“Sleeping,’’ he said, laughing. “I’m probably not going to get a lot of sleep.’’

Other signees

UM’s other signees expected for Summer Session A: Plantation High wide receiver Jacolby George, Chaminade-Madonna defensive tackle Allan Haye, Miami Columbus defensive end Jabari Ishmael, Miami Killian linebacker Tyler Johnson, Miami Columbus offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez, Palmetto defensive tackle Taylor and American Heritage safety Williams.