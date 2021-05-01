After long wait, Miami TE Brevin Jordan drafted by Houston Texans in the fifth round

Brevin Jordan rarely failed to entertain as a University of Miami football player.

One minute he was the 6-2 1/2, 250-pound Hurricanes tight end who could dazzle with his on-field artistry while dragging defenders down the field with him. Another minute he was the most outspoken, often wildly fun, always exuberant media delight as an off-the-field interviewee.

But on Saturday, the final day of the NFL Draft, he had to be unusually nervous — until he was finally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round — the 147th overall pick. Now he’ll be out to prove with his play that the eight teams that drafted tight ends ahead of him should have reconsidered.

At one time, Jordan was projected to at least go in the second round.

“God is good all the time,’’ Jordan tweeted just past 11:30 p.m. Friday as the second day of the draft was nearing its end. “Even in the midst of question, he’s good all the time.’’ An emoji of praying hands accompanied the message.

Jordan, who declared for the draft after three seasons with Miami, arrived in Coral Gables from his hometown of Las Vegas in 2018 as 247Sports’ and ESPN’s No. 1 tight end in the nation (and Rivals.com’s No. 2). He ended the 2020 season as UM’s second leading receiver with 38 catches for 576 yards (15.2 yards a catch) and seven touchdowns in only eight games. Pro Football Focus had Jordan the tight end with the most yards after catch this season: 353.

Jordan’s grit was always evident, whether the Canes were dominating or disappointing. During UM’s 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, for example, he led UM with eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Mackey Award finalist

In 2019, Jordan was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s finest tight end. He was UM’s second-leading pass-catcher in receiving yards, with 495 yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns in 10 games.

The biggest concern about Jordan had been keeping him healthy. In early November 2019 he hurt his left foot at Florida State, reinjured it at Duke on the first play of the final game of the regular season and sat our the last four games before undergoing offseason surgery. This season, he missed three games after an apparent right shoulder injury in the second half of the UM loss to then-No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 10.

On UM’s March 29 Pro Day, Jordan emoted about those who said he was injury prone.

“Anybody who doubts my Miami career or doubts my love for the U, I put my blood, sweat and tears into this university. ...I love this school. I love the university. Anybody that tries to doubt me, tries to say anything because of my injury history, you know, [in] football... you’re 100-percent guaranteed to suffer some type of injuries. It’s just the magnitude.

“I’m suffering Lisfranc injuries, where I had to get surgery. I’m missing six months, seven months where I’m really supposed to be out a year. AC joint, you can probably see it in my shoulder — popped up still. I’m suffering some serious injuries and anybody that tried to doubt my career at the University of Miami I look at you like you simply don’t know what you’re talking about.”

UM Pro Day

Jordan was the lone UM offensive player performing for NFL coaches and executives on Pro Day, when he was criticized by some, such as CBSSports.com, who said he underperformed. Others poo-pooed the criticisms as over the top. The ACC network broadcast had his 40-yard dash best that day at 4.64 seconds. Former NFL scout and ESPN draft analyst Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, had it at 4.69.

Jordan himself said he was “kind of disappointed’’ after the workout, which included a 4.62 shuttle and 34-inch vertical leap. But there was never any debate about his on-field production. “Like a lot of college tight ends, his blocking can get better,’’ former Dolphins vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum said on the ACC Network broadcast. “But to see him in the receiving game, I think he can come in right away and play.’’

Said Jordan last month: “Michael Irvin, that’s the original ‘Playmaker’ at the U. I think I’m ‘Playmaker Jr.’ I can line up all over the field, man. You can put me in the backfield, put me in the slot, on the outside. I’m a big dude. I’m a stockier guy. I’m a playmaker. You’ve seen me. I line up all over the field and I’ve been a consistent playmaker throughout my three years at Miami. I’ve done it consistently year in and year out. So, wherever you want to line me up, I’ll make plays for you.

“Any offensive coordinator that has the chance to meet me in the NFL, they’re going to love me.. Your offensive coordinator is going to love me.’’