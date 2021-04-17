Even without King, Miami offense dominates spring game led by QBs Garcia and Van Dyke

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia (13) sets up to pass during spring game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, April 17, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Be assured that the backup quarterback competition at the University of Miami will be fiery hot this summer and into fall camp. Jake Garcia and Tyler Van Dyke made certain of that Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium — with rehabbing starter D’Eriq King calling plays the final quarter and ensuring he’ll be back fully at some point this summer.

“I have not been fibbing,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said of his battling backups. “You have not been able to watch practice. “I have said the future of the Miami quarterback room is in good hands with these two and the way that we’re recruiting for that position. What you saw today has been there all spring. Both guys have played really, really well.”

On Saturday, however, it was Garcia, the heralded prep star from Los Angeles and last out of Grayson High School’s state championship in Georgia, who had an especially impressive first public performance that was televised by the ACC Network but watched in person only by the media and players’ family members. He completed 19 of 25 passes (76 percent) for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Garcia, 6-3 and 194 pounds, played behind both first-team and second-team offensive linemen and was sacked four times, including once for a safety by Tennessee transfer defensive end Deandre Johnson.

Van Dyke, the 6-4, 224-pound second-year freshman who is a year ahead in learning the offense, was 12 of 17 (70.5) for 102 yards and one touchdown, all in the first half. He was not sacked and also played with first and second-team lineman blocking for him.

“We simplified things,’’ Garcia said. “It’s the stuff we’ve been doing for 14 practices now. This was our 15th. We just treated it like another practice. We all handled it well. I feel like I executed pretty well, just going though walk-throughs in my head and when I get back to my room after practice. Little things like that helped, and being able to talk to the rest of the quarterback room.”

Season with fans

When asked how different he thinks it will be when a lot of fans are back in the stadium this fall, which UM athletic director Blake James told WQAM radio he was hoping, Garcia said, “It’s going to be fun to see a lot of fans out there for sure. I just looked up in the stands and I tried to imagine everybody screaming. Without COVID, that’s a different feeling. But you gotta play your game. You gotta execute.

“It’s not going to be that big of an adjustment. It’s going to be something that you just gotta take in and know that you’re blessed to be in this position.’’

Said Van Dyke: “As a team I thought we really improved. You know, second year in the offense. The spring game, I feel like that was my best scrimmage of all three — where my eyes were, knowing where to go with the ball, protection issues. All the quarterbacks did a great job, the receivers made great plays and we ran the ball decently. It was a good day.’’

Third-year redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Matocha was 5 of 11 for 63 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, with walk-on Ryan Rizk 5 of 7 for 73 yards and a touchdown to Keyshawn Smith.

Even without starter King rehabbing from his torn ACL, UM’s offense appears to be in good shape, as not only Garcia and Van Dyke looked sharp, but Oklahoma transfer redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo caught seven passes for 74 yards (all in the first half).

Pope produces

Fourth-year junior Mark Pope had six grabs for 115 yards, and one drop, with no one close to him, that could have been a 75-yard touchdown (thrown by Van Dyke). Wideout Dee Wiggins also dropped a perfectly placed 50-yarder, thrown by Garcia, that he had right in his gut but dropped on a nice defensive play by cornerback DJ Ivey. Wiggins finished with one catch for 54 yards on the final play of the day.

Second-year freshman Smith had three catches for 63 touchdowns and two touchdowns (both plays called by King) and second-year freshman Xavier Restrepo had four catches for 42 yards and a dazzling, leaping touchdown in which he just got his right foot inbounds on a corner route. Both clearly look like they’ll be contributing this season.

Senior standout Mike Harley, who played early, had four catches for 23 yards and a 5-yard touchdown from Garcia.

The starting offensive line, left to right: tackle Zion Nelson, guard Jakai Clark, center Corey Gaynor, guard Navaughn Donaldson and tackle DJ Scaife. Last year’s starting right tackle Jarrid Williams did not play.

Statistics, not kept officially, were provided by the South Florida media.

Defense lags behind

UM’s defense, led by freshman safety Kam Kinchens (six tackles and an interception) and Johnson (sack for the safety and 2 1/2 tackles for loss), still appears to be behind the offense and special teams. Freshman kicker Andres Borregales, the younger brother of NFL-bound UM kicker Jose, hit all three of his field goals — from 43, 21 and 32 yards.

Injury wise, Ivey appeared to injure his right leg/foot on a 27-yard touchdown run by Jaylan Knighton, who started and ran for 43 yards and the touchdown on seven carries. The other injuries were to second-year freshman receiver Michael Redding III and defensive end Cam Williams, who later returned to the sideline on crutches.

One player not on crutches was King, who not only called plays but spoke publicly for the first time since his surgery. King said he has started running and will be able to participate in 7-on-7 drills “soon.’’

“That’s a big step for me,’’ said King, who learned from offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee on Saturday morning that he’d be calling plays and said he was impressed with the younger players this spring. “Tyler and Jake had a really good spring,’’ he said. “Even Peyton Matocha. The new guy Rambo made a bunch of plays this spring...

“The next big step is when we come back from summer workouts, I’ll be pretty much be going full go, mostly throwing everything. I’m going to take it day by day.’’