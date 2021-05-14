Podcast: James Williams and 11 other Hurricanes begin college life. How will they do?

We’re well into May, when South Florida high schools are closing in on graduation ceremonies and University of Miami students have finished their final exams and look forward to summer break — except, that is, for the newest crop of Miami Hurricanes about to begin their college lives.

Even with the 2021 opener against defending national champion Alabama still more than three months away, there’s plenty to talk about with the 12 newest Hurricanes signees set to arrive this weekend for the start of classes and summer workouts. They’ll join the early enrollee Canes who began classes in January and had the advantage of a full spring practice that climaxed with the spring game.

On a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast, guest host Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, examine the incoming crop of players and the ones who have already gone through their first spring.

From safety James Williams, named the Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year on Thursday, to running back Thaddius Franklin, receiver Brashard Smith, tight end Kahlil Brantley, offensive lineman Laurence Seymore and all the others, we discuss what’s in store for these so-called Baby Canes and their Hurricanes.