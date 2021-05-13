Miami’s jewel of 2021 signing class was just named Florida’s Gatorade Player of Year

Plantation American Heritage safety James Williams was a gem in the nationally vaunted University of Miami 2021 signing class.

On Thursday, he was named the Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year.

Williams, a five-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, was the nation’s No. 1 safety. He arrives at UM this weekend to begin college classes Monday.

“Congrats @Begreat_20 on this unbelievable accomplishment. Well deserved. #HeritageBoyz,“ his Plantation American Heritage coach Pat Surtain Sr., a former Miami Dolphin, posted on Twitter.

Surtain Sr. was named the High School Football America National Coach of the Year in February.

All-American Williams helped the Patriots win a state championship this past season.

“It means everything to win this,’’ Williams said in December after posting five tackles, a sack and tackle for loss against Tallahassee Rickards for the coveted title on Florida State’s field. “I’ve waited my whole life. I’ve waited four years to win me a state title. I finally won me one.’’

Williams played in 13 games this past season, finishing, according to Max Preps, with 74 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

