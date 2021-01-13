Miami Hurricanes starting senior defensive tackle Jon Ford to return for extra season 

“Let’s Run It Back’’ has become quite the popular phrase these days at the University of Miami.

The most recent player to use it to announce his return for the 2021 season is 6-5, 318-pound starting defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, who announced Tuesday evening that he will be back for his fifth season.

The NCAA is allowing all players to return next season for an extra year of eligibility, regardless of their year in school, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Think of it as a do-over of 2020, though the statistics from this year will count.

“Being at the U has been a blessing, especially with all of the relationships I have built,’’ Ford posted on Instagram in a video-filled UM graphic entitled “Let’s Run It Back,” first used by fifth-year senior quarterback D’Eriq King on Dec. 26 in his announcement that he is returning in 2021. “This school is special to me and I will forever be thankful to the people that gave me the opportunity to attend this prestigious university. We are on a road of rebuilding and I would love to be a part of that.

“So with that being said, I will be returning for my last year of eligibility. #Let’sRunItBack.’’

Added Ford: “I deserve so much more.’’

Ford has seen action all four years he has been at Miami. In 2019 as a junior he started all 13 games and totaled 18 tackles with 3 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks, with a forced fumble.

In 2020, Ford started nine of his 10 games, and was unavailable for Duke. He totaled 19 tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Ford is from Fort Lauderdale and graduated from Dillard High.

In addition to King, Ford joins leading receiver Mike Harley as one of three seniors who have committed to returning next season instead of entering the NFL Draft. UM redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden, redshirt junior punter Lou Hedley and junior running back Cam’ron Harris previously announced they’re returning.

UM junior tight end Brevin Jordan and redshirt junior defensive end Jaelan Phillips previously announced they would forgo their remaining eligibility to enter the draft.