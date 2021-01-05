Miami Hurricanes junior safety Bubba Bolden returning to UM next season

Another top Miami Hurricanes player has chosen to return to UM next season instead of entering the 2021 NFL Draft. But this time it’s on the defensive side of the ball.

Redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden, a 2020 semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, will stay at Miami to hone his already considerable all-around skills and likely raise his draft stock in 2022. Bolden’s decision, announced Tuesday in a video, came despite news that UM safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda is leaving Miami to become the Utah State defensive coordinator.

Miami fifth-year senior quarterback D’Eriq King also announced previously that he is staying at UM for 2021 — then tore the ACL of his right knee in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The NCAA will give all players in 2021 an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Miami defensive ends previously announced they were entering the draft: redshirt sophomore Gregory Rousseau, who opted out of the season before it began; redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips; and senior defensive end Quincy Roche.

After the Cheez-It Bowl, Bolden, 6-3 and 200 pounds, led UM in total tackles with 74. He also had 6 1/2 tackles for loss, a sack, one interception, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

Bolden had some exceptional performances earlier in the regular season, but tailed off somewhat toward the latter part. His fierce attitude, coupled with natural talent and physical strength, have impressed coaches and teammates.

Phillips called Bolden a “generational talent.’’

Bolden, who played his freshman season at Southern Cal, came to UM before the 2019 season but sustained a season-ending, surgery-requiring ankle injury last year on Nov. 2 during an awkward chest bump in celebration of his first UM pick. He was a first-team Parade All-American out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School, where UM tight end Brevin Jordan played (as well as opted-out quarterback Tate Martell).