Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan is leaving UM to enter NFL Draft

Another exceptionally talented University of Miami tight end, among a long list of them over the years, will soon be headed to the NFL.

Junior star Brevin Jordan announced Thursday on social media that he will forgo his fourth season with the Hurricanes to enter the NFL Draft.

“Thank you, Miami,’’ Jordan said in a twitter and instagram post that was accompanied by a video. “The University of Miami has been nothing but royalty to me! Throughout my three years, I’ve learned so many vaulues and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank Coach Mark Richt, Coach Todd Hartley and the former staff for recruiting this Vegas kid all the way to the 305. I’d also like to thank Coach Manny Diaz and Coach Stephen Field for always mentoring me and showing me the ropes of what it means to be a big-time player...

“With all that being said, and by the grace of God, I’ve decided to forego my senior year and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Go Canes!”

pic.twitter.com/cnjr7oeKUV — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) January 7, 2021

Many University of Miami followers expected as much, as Jordan has been a significant talent for the Canes since he came to UM as a freshman in 2018. But after UM graduate transfer quarterback D’Eriq King announced Dec. 26 that he was returning, some might have thought the possibility of Jordan returning would increase. King then tore the ACL of his right knee in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

Jordan, 247Sports’ and ESPN’s No. 1 tight end in the nation (and Rivals.com’s No. 2) coming out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High, ended the 2020 season as UM’s second leading receiver with 38 catches for 576 yards (15.2 yards a catch) and seven touchdowns in only eight games. Pro Football Focus has Jordan the tight end with the most yards after catch this season: 353.

UM lost to Oklahoma State in the bowl, but Jordan led UM with eight catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan and fellow junior tight end Will Mallory, who is returning in 2021, have been a two-headed threat for defenses.

In 2019, Jordan was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s finest tight end. He was UM’s second-leading pass-catcher in receiving yards, with 495 yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Charismatic and intelligent and pretty much unstoppable on the field, Jordan was projected last month by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. to be the fourth tight end taken should he enter the NFL Draft in late April. He could be selected as high as the second or third round.

The only concern about Jordan has been keeping him healthy. In early November 2019 he hurt his left foot at Florida State, reinjured it at Duke on the first play of the final game of the regular season and sat out the final four games before undergoing offseason surgery.

This season, he missed the Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina State games after going down with an apparent right shoulder injury in the second half of the Hurricanes’ loss to the then-No. 1 Clemson Tigers on Oct. 10.

In the final two regular-season games, Jordan had a combined 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns — 140 of those yards and one touchdown during UM’s 62-26 loss at North Carolina.

Among UM’s many high-profile tight ends to get drafted in the past have been Chris Herndon, David Njoku, Clive Walford, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olson, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow II and Jeremy Shockey.

In addition to Mallory, the Canes also have scholarship tight ends Larry Hodges, Dominic Mammarelli and incoming players Elijah Arroyo and Kahlil Brantley.