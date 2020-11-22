Miami Hurricanes (in top-10 again) rise in topsy-turvy rankings during strange season

This week marked another change in the college football rankings for the Miami Hurricanes.

In an unpredictable season of COVID-19 and musical chairs in the major polls, the University of Miami rose two spots to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday after their original schedule was revamped and they were idle because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Hurricanes’ football program.

The Canes stayed the same at No. 9 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The COVID-19 outbreak includes UM coach Manny Diaz, who announced on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating.

Last week the Canes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won their past four games, dropped three spots to No. 12 in the AP Poll for the second time this season after a win.

The Canes have either risen or dropped in the AP Poll every week since they initially got ranked at No. 17 after winning their opener against Alabama-Birmingham.

Eighteen games were postponed or canceled this past week because of COVID-19, including Miami’s originally scheduled game on Saturday with Georgia Tech and UM’s originally scheduled game for next Saturday with Wake Forest.

UM is still hopeful, although chances are dependent on other teams’ outcomes, of qualifying for the ACC Championship on Dec. 19.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night, with the top four teams after the Dec. 20 final rankings qualifying for the playoffs.

The Canes are scheduled to play next on Dec. 5 at Wake Forest, followed by a home game Dec. 12 against North Carolina and a possible meeting with Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 to end the regular season— that is, if UM doesn’t make the ACC title game or if the result of the game against Georgia Tech wouldn’t affect who plays in the title game.

This story will be updated.