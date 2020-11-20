Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz tests positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

College football coaches aren’t immune from COVID-19, as has become clear across the nation and on Friday morning became public in Miami.

Miami Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz posted on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine but feeling well “overall.’’

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,’’ Diaz posted at 8:13 a.m. Friday. “I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest.’’

That game against Wake Forest is supposed to be played Dec. 5 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. But Wake Forest’s team also reported a coronavirus outbreak this week and had to cancel it’s game against Duke this Saturday.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest. — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) November 20, 2020

The 12th-ranked Hurricanes earlier this week had their final three games rescheduled because the Canes have too many players dealing with COVID-19.

This story will be updated.