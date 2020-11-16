COVID-19 fallout: Next 2 Miami Hurricanes games postponed, final 3 games rescheduled

Miami Hurricanes football is done for November.

The 12th-ranked University of Miami team that according to coach Manny Diaz after Saturday’s game “was on the brink’’ of postponing or canceling games because of COVID-19, is now over the edge.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday evening that the coronavirus pandemic has forced Miami to postpone its next two games against Georgia Tech (originally this Saturday at Miami) and Wake Forest (originally Nov. 28 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina) and reschedule those and the regular-season finale against North Carolina (originally Dec. 5 at Miami).

“The announcement follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football team,’’ the ACC wrote in a release. “The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).’’

The Hurricanes’ last three regular season games are now scheduled as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 5: Miami at Wake Forest.

Saturday, Dec. 12: North Carolina at Miami.

Saturday, Dec. 19: Georgia Tech at Miami.

Note that the Georgia Tech at Miami game will only be played if Miami is not in the ACC Football Championship Game “and if the result of the Georgia Tech at Miami game would not directly impact the determination of which two teams do play in the league championship game,’’ according to the ACC.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams,’’ UM athletic director Blake James said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

Just as the Hurricanes were getting better, COVID-19 got worse. Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC), which defeated Virginia Tech 25-24 Saturday, has won its last four games and have not had as good a start to a season since 2017.

This story will continue to be updated.