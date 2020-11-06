Miami missing 11 players against N.C. State, including John Campbell and Brevin Jordan

The Miami Hurricanes are without 11 players Friday as they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Brevin Jordan will miss his third straight game.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., and wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Michael Redding III are also out for the second straight game for undisclosed reasons. Miami also added wide receiver Keyshawn Smith, tight end Dominic Mammarelli, and offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. and Ousman Traore to its pregame unavailability report, but did not disclose a reason for their absences.

Offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr. is also once again unavailable as the Hurricanes await word from the NCAA on his eligibility status following his transfer from the Florida Gators to the Hurricanes in May. The freshman has not played yet this season.

While Miami’s policy this season is not to disclose whether a player is out because of the coronavirus, the No. 11 Hurricanes have had to contend with COVID-19 the last few weeks. Safety Brian Balom, Van Dyke, Elijah Roberts, Flagg, and Restrepo and Redding all missed the Hurricanes’ last game for undisclosed reasons, and a source told the Miami Herald their absences were because of COVID-related issues. The Hurricanes later placed additional players into isolation because they either tested positive for the coronavirus or were identified through contact tracing, a source said Saturday.

The source did not specify how many players actually tested positive and how many were just in quarantine because of contact tracing. It’s also unclear whether Jordan’s absence is because of the coronavirus or the injury he suffered last month in Miami’s blowout loss to the No. 1 Clemson Tigers. The star tight end missed the Hurricanes’ last two games with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury. On Monday, coach Manny Diaz said the junior was “healthy” after sitting out nearly a month.

With Jordan out, tight end Will Mallory will likely make his third straight start. Restrepo, Redding, Smith, Campbell and Flagg have also been important contributors for Miami this season. Campbell has started games at left tackle, Restrepo has been a starting punt returner and Restrepo, Redding and Smith are all listed among nine co-starters in the Hurricanes’ open wideouts competition.