Miami: Six new players unavailable for undisclosed reasons vs. UVA; TE Jordan also out

Brevin Jordan is out once again out for the Miami Hurricanes against the Virginia Cavaliers because of a lingering right arm or shoulder injury. Miami also added six new players — all freshmen — to its pregame unavailability report for undisclosed reasons.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., safety Brian Balom, and wide receivers Michael Redding III and Xavier Restrepo are all unavailable for the Hurricanes on Saturday against Virginia, Miami announced before kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. They join Jordan and offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr., who is still awaiting clearance from the NCAA to play following an offseason transfer, as players unavailable for the Hurricanes.

Jordan has been sidelined since the third quarter of Miami’s blowout loss to the Clemson Tigers on Oct. 10. The star tight end suffered an apparent right arm or shoulder injury in the second half of the loss and missed the Hurricanes’ 31-19 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers last Saturday because of the injury. Coach Manny Diaz said Jordan was still limited in practice this week.

Walker has yet to play this season after transferring to Miami (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) from the Florida Gators in May.

Van Dyke, Roberts, Flagg, Balom, Redding and Restrepo are all new additions to the Hurricanes’ unavailability report, and Miami did not provide a reason for the players’ absences.

The Hurricanes’ policy is not to disclose whether players have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19. So far, Miami has not faced a major outbreak of the coronavirus within the roster, but the Hurricanes had at least one player miss a game last month because of exposure to the virus, a source told the Miami Herald.

Flagg, Balom, Redding and Restrepo have all been contributors for No. 11 Miami this weekend with expanding roles in recent weeks. Balom played significant snaps in the first half of the Hurricanes’ loss to No. 1 Clemson because multiple safeties were suspended and logged five tackles. Flagg has often been the first linebacker off the bench this season and has three tackles the last two weeks. Redding and Restrepo are both listed among Miami’s nine co-starters at wide receiver after the Hurricanes opened up the competition at the position this week, and Restrepo is also the their starting punt returner.

Van Dyke is Miami’s third-string quarterback and Roberts is a fourth-string defensive tackle.

With Redding and Restrepo sidelined, Miami’s wide receivers rotation shrinks to seven with Mike Harley, Mark Pope, Dee Wiggins, Jeremiah Payton, Dazalin Worsham, Keyshawn Smith and Marshall Few, and Pope, who began the season as the Hurricanes’ starting punt returner, could reclaim the starting job, although safety Gurvan Hall is also an option.

Offensive lineman Jarrid Williams, however, is not on the unavailability report after he didn’t play against Pittsburgh because of a hand injury. Williams, who started the first four games at right tackle, dressed against the Panthers, but Diaz said he was only available in an emergency situation.

Virginia’s local ties

Virginia has 11 Florida natives on its roster, including slot receiver Tavares Kelly, Jr., a speedy 5-8, 160-pound junior who graduated from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Kelly was especially excited to be returning to action on Saturday after missing the past two games with a leg injury.

Heading into Saturday, Kelly had six catches for 19 yards in two games. He returned three kickoffs for 84 yards, but fumbled the opening kickoff of the season against Duke.

“ It’s always a great feeling to go back home and play with my guys,’’ Kelly said earlier in the week. “When you got your guys with you and go back home, you know, it’s going to be a lot of smack talk. I know a lot of guys on their team so you know we’re preparing ourselves for that.”

Kelly said his family had planned to be at Hard Rock.

“Very exciting moment,’’ he said, “plus it’s my mom’s birthday on game day, so big day for me.’’