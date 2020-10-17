Miami’s offense did enough vs. Pitt without TE Jordan. His backup was a big reason why

It hasn’t been the easiest junior season for Will Mallory. Once again, he’s stuck behind Brevin Jordan on the depth chart. His best play of the season — a 74-yard touchdown catch against the Louisville Cardinals in September — was wiped out because of a holding call. He got hurt in the Miami Hurricanes’ blowout win against the Florida State Seminoles last month and entered Saturday with just three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

He knew this would finally be his opportunity. Jordan was out because of an apparent right shoulder injury and Mallory became an important part of Miami’s struggling passing attack. In one game, the tight end nearly topped all of his season marks to help the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, 31-19.

“When you’ve got a player like Brevin who’s out for the week, someone’s got to fill those big shoes because he’s a heck of a player,” Mallory said. “I haven’t gotten as many passes or stuff this year, but I knew had to step up.”

Mallory finished with two catches for a team-high 51 yards and two touchdowns in his second start of the season at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jordan has been D’Eriq King’s security blanket this season, leading leading No. 13 Miami in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Mallory couldn’t entirely replace the star tight end. He could, however, replicate him in some key moments.

Mallory’s first touchdown came in the second quarter on second-and-goal from Pittsburgh’s 6-yard line. The No. 13 Hurricanes were at risk of wasting a scoring chance until King found Mallory in the flat and the receiver dove into the end zone to put Miami (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) ahead 14-0.

Mallory was otherwise quiet until the third quarter after the Panthers (3-3, 2-3) cut Miami’s lead to 21-16. After King took a sack on first down, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee turned to a reliable staple. King feigned a run and drew the linebackers up to the line of scrimmage, then lofted a pass to Mallory, wide-open, to run for a 45-yard touchdown and push the lead back to 28-16.

“It went perfectly as we planned it to be,” Mallory said. “It’s really easy to score on those wide-open things when the scheme’s that good.”

King finished 16 of 31 for 222 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and three of those touchdowns came throwing to wide-open receivers.

The first touchdown of the game went to Cam’Ron Harris on nearly the exact same play as Mallory’s second touchdown. King faked a run and lofted a pass in the seam to the running back, who had just 24 rushing yards on 12 carries, for a 35-yard touchdown.

King’s other touchdown went to Mike Harley after the quarterback bought some time in the pocket and found the senior alone on the left sideline for a 38-yard score. Harley ultimately led Miami’s wide receivers with 47 yards on two catches.

“Brevin’s a big part of our team, so it was just, We’ve got to step up,” King said. “Today was just about getting the win any way possible. We didn’t care if it was pretty.”

Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz in the second quarter as they play the Pittsburg Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 17, 2020. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Williams sits with hand injury

Jarrid Williams didn’t play Saturday because of “a hand issue,” coach Manny Diaz said. With the redshirt senior sidelined, the Hurricanes turned to Zion Nelson at left tackle.

Williams, who started at right tackle in each of the Hurricanes’ first four games this season, was dressed and available in an emergency situation, but Nelson, who started at left tackle against Florida State, returned to the starting lineup at right tackle. Fellow offensive lineman John Campbell Jr. started his second straight game at left tackle.

“That’s difficult. You had to play those guys without Jarrid,” Diaz said. “Those ends are the real deal, which we knew they were, and they bring a lot of pressure and there’s a reason why they lead the nation in sacks, but, look, we ended up holding our own.”

Coaches have consistently praised Williams throughout the season for how he has helped stabilize the offensive line since he joined the Miami as a transfer from the Houston Cougars in June. With Williams out, the offensive line played maybe its worst game of the year and gave up four sacks.

In the first three games of the season, the Hurricanes gave up just three sacks. In the last two weeks, Miami has given up nine.