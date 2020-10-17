Star TE Brevin Jordan out for Miami vs. Pitt, but Panthers also have a critical injury

UM’s Brevin Jordan (9) scores a touchdown as FSU’s LaÕDamian Webb (8) fails to defend as the University of Miami host Florida State University Seminoles at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 26, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes will have to try to get back in the win column Saturday without their leading receiver.

Star tight end Brevin Jordan is inactive for No. 13 Miami after he suffered an apparent right arm or shoulder injury last Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.

Jordan exited the 42-17 loss last weekend in the third quarter and did not return, although he did talk to reporters after the game and said he expected to suit up against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium. Coach Manny Diaz, however, said Wednesday he still wasn’t sure about Jordan’s status and said the junior was “questionable.”

Ultimately, Jordan was not able to get back to health in the final practices of the week to suit up at Hard Rock Stadium.

Pittsburgh is also significantly hampered by an injury Saturday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is out because of a left ankle injury he suffered last Saturday in the Panthers’ 31-30 overtime loss to the Boston College Eagles, Stadium reported. Either Joey Yellen or Davis Beville, listed as co-backups to Pickett, will start at quarterback.

With Jordan sidelined, Will Mallory will likely slot into the starting lineup for the second time this season, and fellow tight ends Larry Hodges and Dominic Mammarelli could see expanded roles.

Jordan has been quarterback D’Eriq King’s most reliable receiver this season and his go-to security blanket. Jordan leads the Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) with 18 catches, 243 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jordan finished the loss to No. 1 Clemson with three catches for 31 yards and he was Miami’s leading receiver when he exited. Only one wide receiver finished the game with 25 or more yards for the Hurricanes — freshman Keyshawn Smith, who had a 42-yard catch in garbage time.

Last season, Jordan was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, but a left foot injury hampered him down the stretch, forcing him to miss three of Miami’s last four games, including its Independence Bowl loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Last Saturday, he took a hit on his left side while trying to catch a pass in the second half and headed to the sideline with his right arm dangling limp, and trainers prodding at his right shoulder and collarbone before he headed to the locker room.

Issiah Walker Jr. is also unavailable for the Hurricanes. The offensive lineman is still awaiting clearance from the NCAA to play after he transferred to Miami from the Florida Gators in May.

