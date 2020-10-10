Miami tight end Brevin Jordan goes down with apparent arm injury in 2nd half vs. Clemson

UM’s Brevin Jordan (9) scores a touchdown as FSU’s LaÕDamian Webb (8) fails to defend as the University of Miami host Florida State University Seminoles at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 26, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

An ugly Saturday against the Clemson Tigers got even worse for the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter. Brevin Jordan, one of the top tight ends in the country and Miami’s most dangerous target in the passing game, went down with an apparent right arm injury and did not return for the rest of the third quarter.

Jordan, who was a finalist for the John Mackey Award last season, came off the field midway through the fourth quarter with his right arm dangling limp after he took a hit on an incomplete pass. The star tight end was grabbing at his right shoulder area, perhaps the collarbone, as head athletic trainer Vinny Scavo tended to him.

The team did not provide an update on his status. ESPN reported he is doubtful to return.

Jordan led No. 7 Miami with three catches for 31 yards when he exited. The Hurricanes had just 107 yards when he left and top-ranked Clemson held an 18-point lead.

The junior entered the weekend with 15 catches for 212 yards, putting him on pace for the best season of his highly productive career. Jordan came to Miami from Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman as the No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and immediately stepped as the starter and successor to the mantle of “tight end U.”

As a freshman, Jordan had 32 catches for 287 and four touchdowns, and he followed it up with 35 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. Injuries, however, limited the receiver to just 18 total games in his first two seasons with the Hurricanes and he missed the end of last season because of a left foot injury.

Immediately after Jordan left, fellow tight end Will Mallory caught his first pass of the game. Only one wide receiver had caught a pass for Miami at the time of Jordan’s injury.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end is projected as an early-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.