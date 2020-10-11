Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

University of Miami

Miami Hurricanes, as expected, tumble in polls after being crushed by No. 1 Clemson

Last week, the Miami Hurricanes rose one spot in the polls to No. 7 after not even playing.

On Sunday, a day after getting crushed 42-17 by the Clemson Tigers, the University of Miami dropped six spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll and five spots to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll — possibly not as far as some might have expected.

The Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) return home to meet unranked Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2) at noon Saturday (ACC Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami, which finished 6-7 last season, started the season unranked. The Canes rose to No. 17 before defeating Louisville, then leaped to No. 12 before dominating Florida State and rising to No. 8. They had a week off after FSU and rose to No. 7 in both the AP and Amway Coaches Poll.

Profile Image of Susan Miller Degnan
Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service