Miami Hurricanes, as expected, tumble in polls after being crushed by No. 1 Clemson

Last week, the Miami Hurricanes rose one spot in the polls to No. 7 after not even playing.

On Sunday, a day after getting crushed 42-17 by the Clemson Tigers, the University of Miami dropped six spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll and five spots to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll — possibly not as far as some might have expected.

The Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) return home to meet unranked Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2) at noon Saturday (ACC Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami, which finished 6-7 last season, started the season unranked. The Canes rose to No. 17 before defeating Louisville, then leaped to No. 12 before dominating Florida State and rising to No. 8. They had a week off after FSU and rose to No. 7 in both the AP and Amway Coaches Poll.