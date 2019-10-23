Former UM, Georgia coach Mark Richt gives health update following Monday’s heart attack

Former University of Miami head coach Mark Richt gave an update Wednesday via social media after he suffered a heart attack Monday morning.

“It’s Wednesday morning, I’m checking out of Sacred Heart Hospital here in Miramar Beach (Florida),” Richt said in a video posted to Facebook and Instagram. “They took unbelievable care of me. I feel great. I’m looking forward to getting a little bit of rest and then getting back to work. But God bless everybody who has been praying for me and for my family. It’s been wonderful. I felt the prayers, and they worked. I love you guys. Bye.”

On Monday, Richt, 59, announced on Twitter he had suffered a heart attack, but was “doing fine.”

“I am assuming word travels fast,” Richt tweeted. “So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

Richt, who is a UM alumnus, spent three years as the head coach of the Hurricanes. He led Miami to a No. 2 ranking and Orange Bowl appearance during his tenure. He retired from coaching in December 2018 and later became an ACC Network analyst.

Manny Diaz, who was Richt’s defensive coordinator for all three seasons, is Miami’s current head coach and addressed Richt’s health scare Monday at his weekly news conference.

“Before we begin,’’ Diaz said, “as you probably all heard, we got the news of coach Richt suffering a heart attack this morning. Obviously on behalf of everybody in the University of Miami community, our best thoughts and wishes go out to Mark and Katharyn. He is and will always be one of us. He is and will always be a Hurricane. And it’s good to know that he’s doing well and resting well. And just, that was quite [the] news to get this morning, but we’re really glad that Mark’s OK.”

Following Monday’s announcement, Richt later tweeted, “I guess I’m off the cheese balls!”

Prior to his three years in Coral Gables, Richt was the longtime head coach at the University of Georgia.

