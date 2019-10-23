N’Kosi Perry? Jarren Williams? It’s a QB no-decision by Miami ‘s Manny Diaz for Pittsburgh

It’s a no-decision.

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz told the media in his last availability Wednesday before the Hurricanes travel to PIttsburgh that he has not yet decided his starter for the noon game Saturday.

The decision will be between redshirt freshman Jarren Wiilliams, who has been recuperating from a throwing-shoulder injury and redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry, who started the past two games but separated his left, non-throwing shoulder last week in the loss to Georgia Tech.

“This Wednesday is a little different,’’ Diaz said. “We’re going to let this go another day, you know what I mean, and let the last probably Thursday practice determine it.’’

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What do they have to prove in the next 24 hours?

“It’s like anything else — it’s just whoever we feel like will give us the best chance to win, move the ball, understand the game plan. I think that we’re having a good week. We’ll make a call when we know.’’

Diaz said both quarterbacks are healthy enough to play. When asked if Williams was over his injury completely, Diaz said, “He’s ready to play. I mean it’s a football season, but he’s ready to play, as he was last week.’’

And N’Kosi, considering his separated shoulder?

“N’Kosi came in and finished the game a week ago, so both those guys are cleared and ready to play.’’

This story will be updated.