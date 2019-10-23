The latest updates on statuses of DeeJay Dallas, Jeff Thomas, Michael Pinckney and more

The Miami Hurricanes were hit by a rash of injuries Saturday in their 28-21 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They’ll continue to feel an injury toll Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The statuses of both DeeJay Dallas and Michael Pinckney are in question, and Miami will be without Jeff Thomas when it travels up to Pittsburgh for a critical conference showdown at Heinz Field. Manny Diaz said Pinckney is “doubtful,” while Dallas will make the trip, albeit without any assurance he plays. Thomas, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game due to a suspension.

“I would say Pinckney is doubtful for the weekend,” Diaz said. “Zach McCloud will start at WILL linebacker. DeeJay Dallas will make the trip. He’ll be on the plane, and we’ll kind of continue to monitor him and see his availability on Saturday.”

Dallas went down with an apparent knee injury in the first half of the Hurricanes’ loss to the Yellow Jackets last weekend, forcing fellow running back Cam’Ron Harris into an expanded role. Pinckney also sustained an apparent knee injury in the second half and was replaced by fellow linebacker Ryan Ragone, a walk-on, as Miami’s primary option at the linebacker spot opposite Shaquille Quarterman.

Neither of the two injured Hurricanes participated in the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday.

Miami (3-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast) kept McCloud, a three-year starter, off the field in hopes of maintaining his redshirt, but will let him play this weekend. The linebacker has played in three games and can play in one more while still using this season as a redshirt year. With Quarterman’s and Pinckney’s eligibility exhausted after this year, the Hurricanes would like to have McCloud start as a redshirt senior in an otherwise inexperienced linebackers corps in 2020.

Using McCloud on Saturday, Diaz said, doesn’t guarantee Miami will burn his redshirt, though. It will still be a week-by-week evaluation.

“We’ll find out,” the coach said.

Thomas’ absence stems from an undisclosed violation of team rules. The wide receiver has had off-field troubles before in Coral Gables. In 2018, Thomas was kicked off the team ahead of Miami’s regular-season finale against the Panthers and nearly transferred to the Illinois Fighting Illini before Diaz convinced him to return to the Hurricanes for a second chance.

While Thomas will sit out Saturday, Diaz said the receiver will be available when Miami travels to Tallahassee to face the rival Florida State Seminoles when his two-game suspension concludes.

Thomas did take part in practice this week.

“Jeff will miss this game and this will be the final game he’ll miss,” Diaz said. “He’ll be back with us for Florida State.”

Trajan Bandy, the third Hurricane who left the loss to the Yellow Jackets due to injury, will play Saturday, Diaz said. The cornerback participated in practice Tuesday.