Miami stays hot on recruiting trail with commitment from blue-chip Georgia edge rusher

The Miami Hurricanes’ strong recruiting summer is carrying into July. After landing three oral commitments in the final 10 days of June, Miami added another on the first day of July when Romello Height pledged to the Hurricanes just hours after putting out a top four.

Height, who officially visited Miami last month, announced his commitment with a video on Twitter.

A three-star outside linebacker in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2020, Height put out a top four of the Hurricanes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats right around noon. The South Carolina Gamecocks were also a long-term contender for the senior from Dublin in Georgia before he picked Miami on Monday.

The Hurricanes’ pitch for Height came together quickly. Miami only offered the out-of-state edge rusher in March after he already put out a top five. The Hurricanes, however, managed to get Height down to Coral Gables for an official visit in June and he immediately vaulted Miami into his top three.

Although the recruiting rankings classify Height as a linebacker, the Hurricanes are recruiting him as a defensive end and feel his 6-foot-5, 216-pound frame is an ideal fit for their defense. If star defensive end Jonathan Garvin opts to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, Miami will be left with a thus-far unproven group of players at the position for the 2020 season, mostly filled with freshmen like Gregory Rousseau, Jahfari Harvey and Cameron Williams.

“They’ll only have two defensive ends, so I might be right behind one of them and be able to fight for a spot,” Height said last month. “So looking at the roster and everything, with those D-ends I might have a chance.”

Height’s commitment comes a bit earlier than plan as part of an aggressive recruiting strategy for the Hurricanes. Miami added a commitment from Quentin Williams on Wednesday and the three-star defensive end from Mallard Creek in Charlotte made his decision earlier than anticipated because Miami was quickly filling up spots in its recruiting class. Last month, Height said he planned to make a decision in September before speeding up his timeline.

Height, who is a four-star prospect in both the ESPN.com rankings and 247Sports’ own rankings, is the 20th member of the Hurricanes’ 2020 class. Miami already had two linebackers committed and three defensive ends before Height’s pledge. The Hurricanes also lost a commitment from four-star defensive end Samuel Anaele on Sunday when he decommitted at The Opening finals in Frisco, Texas. Miami’s class remains in the top 10 nationally and at No. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.