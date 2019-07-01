The Miami Hurricanes welcome several new players to campus and add this top recruit

Diaz: Our team isn’t far from competing for championships The Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz says, "Maybe it just takes me". as he speaks to the media at the University of Miami on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz says, "Maybe it just takes me". as he speaks to the media at the University of Miami on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes added more than 1,100 pounds of defensive tackles Monday when four key players began taking classes in the school’s summer session enrolled.

UM said that freshman defensive tackles Jason Blissett, Jalar Holley and Jared Harrison Hunte all enrolled on Monday. UCLA transfer Chigozie Nnoruka also enrolled recently and is on board for Summer Session 2.

Three others also enrolled on Monday: defensive lineman Cameron Williams, offensive tackle Adam ElGammal and guard Ousman Traore, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

That leaves three incoming players who have not yet enrolled: Virginia Tech transfer defensive end Trevon Hill (a strong candidate to start at defensive end), UCLA transfer safety Bubba Bolden and St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Avery Huff. All are expected to enroll later this summer.

As for the newcomers who are enrolled in Summer Session 2:

The 294-pound Nnoruka, who has one season of eligibility left, started 10 games for UCLA in 2017, producing 49 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and two sacks. He played 11 games as a reserve in 2018, finishing with seven tackles.

Harrison-Hunte, who’s 6-4 and 279 pounds, was a consensus three-star prospect who had 45 tackles and three sacks in his senior season at Christ The King in New York.

Blissett, a four-star prospect from Poly Prep in Brooklyn, had 18 tackles for loss and five sacks last season.

Holley, a three-star tackle from Brooklyn, Ga., also will join the three freshmen in competing for a defensive tackle role behind Pat Bethel, Jon Ford, Nesta Silvera, Nnoruka and Jordan Miller.

Williams, a four-star prospect out of Hollywood Chaminade Madonna, had 28 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last season for the Class 3A state champion Lions.

The offensive line adds depth with ElGammal, the two-star prospect from Christ The King in New York and Traore, who can play both guard and tackle.

UM got a big 2020 commitment on Sunday evening when four-star receiver Michael Redding pledged to UM.

Redding, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, is rated by Rivals as the fifth best receiver and 37th best player in the 2020 class. He chose Miami over Notre Dame and FSU, among others, and is UM’s second-highest rated commit, behind Belen running back Don Chaney Jr.

▪ Among former UM basketball players who will be participating in NBA Summer Leagues: second-round rookie Dewan Hernandez with Toronto, Davon Reed and undrafted rookie Ebuka Izundu with Golden State, undrafted rookie Anthony Lawrence with Cleveland, Rion Brown with Denver and second-year guards Lonnie Walker with San Antonio and Bruce Brown with Detroit.

▪ UM baseball was ranked 22nd in Baseball America’s final top 25 poll.