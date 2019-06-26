The commitments keep coming for the Miami Hurricanes, who add an out-of-state defensive end

Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Manny Diaz speaks about the future of Paradise Camp Head Coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about his vision for the program and Paradise Camp at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida Saturday June 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Head Coach Manny Diaz speaks to the media about his vision for the program and Paradise Camp at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida Saturday June 22, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes have their third addition to their Class of 2020 in less than a week. Quentin Williams, a defensive end from North Carolina, joined Elijah Roberts and Chris Washington by orally committing to Miami on Wednesday.

Williams announced his pledge on Twitter.

“I would also like to thank my friends and family for supporting me along the way,” Williams wrote, “my father worked a second job to get me into camps and travel on college visits, without him I don’t think I would be the athlete and man I am today... with that being said- I have decided to take my talents to the University of Miami.”

Honestly too many people to thank but this is it pic.twitter.com/xD42MpQ7MR — Quentin Williams (@QTWilliams08) June 26, 2019

Williams’ relationship with his father has been crucial in the Hurricanes’ recruitment of the three-star defensive end from Mallard Creek in Charlotte., North Carolina Williams’ father is a Miami fan because of his attachment to the teams of the 1980s, so Williams grew up a fan of the Hurricanes, too.

After Miami offered, Williams noted it was a particularly big offer because of his father’s fandom.

“It was very big,” Williams said last month. “I know my dad was smiling the hardest with this one.”





Williams’ commitment brings Miami’s 2020 class to 19 players. It remains the No. 7 class in the country and No. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind only the Clemson Tigers.

Although Williams’ commitment comes in the wake of Paradise Camp, his pledge isn’t tied to the signature summer recruiting event like Roberts’ and Washington’s were. Williams recently officially visited the West Virginia Mountaineers the weekend of June 14 and was also considering the in-state North Carolina Tar Heels, but opted for the Hurricanes after taking an unofficial visit in April.

A three-star defensive end in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Williams measured in at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds at The Opening Charlotte regional in April. He’s the fourth defensive end to commit to the Hurricanes this cycle, joining Columbus’ Roberts, St. Petersburg Lakewood’s Tre’von Riggins and Samuel Anaele, a four-star prospect from McDougle Technical Institute. Miami also holds a commitment from four-star Chaminade-Madonna defensive tackle Willie Moise.