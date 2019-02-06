Manny Diaz announces former Virginia Tech DE Trevon Hill will transfer to Miami

Another day, another big transfer.

To start his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday in Coral Gables, coach Manny Diaz announced the Miami Hurricanes have received a National Letter of Intent from Trevon Hill, a transfer defensive from the Virginia Tech Hokies.

First, Hill would have to graduate and earn his Virginia Tech degree in May, thereby making him eligible to play his final season immediately in 2019 as a graduate transfer with Miami.





Hill, 6-3 and 245 pounds, redshirted his freshman season in 2015. Over the next three seasons he played in 30 games — including only three in 2018 — and amassed 94 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 1/2 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and interception.

But after an apparent altercation this past season during halftime of the Hokies’ surprising loss to Old Dominion on Sept. 22, Hill was dismissed by Hokies coach Justin Fuente.

“After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech,’’ Fuente said last September after Hill was dismissed. “I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be.’’

Fuente never elaborated on why Hill was kicked off the team, but told reporters the following week that he had “very frank and honest conversations’’ with Hill and that it was “not one incident’’ that led to the player’s dismissal.





When he was dismissed this past season after those first three games, Hill was leading the team with 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.

Hill, who is from Virginia Beach and starred at Salem High, wrote Jan. 8 on social media as part of a long post, “Where I’m from we don’t take losing lightly, and I just wanted to instill that in my teammates and bring the best out of them. During the Virginia Tech game at ODU, specifically during halftime, I was having a conversation with my teammates, and one of the staff overheard a part of the conversations. Words were said and a heated exchange took place. To my knowledge no formal investigation or meetings happened with the athletic department before my dismissal was finalized the next day.

“To this day, I’m still confused, and hurt, about why my dismissal was the solution to a problem I sincerely believe could have been talked out...No, look back, I regret my part in all of this and have learned I need to work on harnessing my passion about winning the right way, but it would be a disservice to myself, my family and my support system if I didn’t speak the truth about what transpired. I have a future to think about, and must responsibly deal with this situation head on.’’

He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9 during an online interview that he was still enrolled at Virginia Tech and was on schedule to graduate in May. “He was being wishy-washy,’’ Hill said regarding Fuente in the online interview. “And I lost a lot of respect for somebody I had a lot of respect for. Even though I didn’t like him much, I had respect for him. But I completely lost all my respect for that man.’’

He told the Times-Dispatch he had been working out and maintaining his playing weight. “I just turned all the negative energy into positive energy,’’ he said.

He joins defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (UCLA), safety Bubba Bolden (formerly of Southern Cal), quarterback Tate Martell (Ohio State), running back Asa Martin (Auburn), wide receiver K.J. Osborn (Buffalo) and offensive tackle Tommy Kennedy (FCS Butler) as transfers to commit to Miami since the start of the early signing period last month.

Also transferring to UM this summer from the College of San Francisco — a junior college — will be punter Louis Hedley, who signed Tuesday night.

Martell, Martin, Osborn and Kennedy are already enrolled at UM. Bolden and Nnoruka also signed Letters of Intent on Wednesday.