University of Miami

‘Guess I should’ve checked my email first’: Past, present Canes react to Richt’s retirement

By Jordan McPherson and

Susan Miller Degnan

December 30, 2018 07:19 PM

Hurricanes AD Blake James discusses Mark Richt’s retirement

Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt surprisingly announced his retirement days after a Pinstripe Bowl loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Athletic director Blake James held a press conference to discuss the news.
The news Sunday that Miami Hurricanes football coach Mark Richt is retiring came as a surprise to many close to the program.

And they had no problem sharing their thoughts on social media.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction from past, present and future Hurricanes:

Sophomore running back DeeJay Dallas

Freshman cornerback Al Blades Jr.

Freshman defensive lineman Patrick Joyner

Freshman tight end Brevin Jordan



Senior defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo

Freshman tight end Will Mallory

Freshman defensive lineman Nesta “Jade” Silvera

Signee Jakai Clark

Signee Jahfari Harvey

Former Hurricanes safety Ed Reed

Former Hurricanes defensive lineman Warren Sapp

Former Hurricanes linebacker Colin McCarthy

Former Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya



Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

