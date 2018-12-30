‘Guess I should’ve checked my email first’: Past, present Canes react to Richt’s retirement

The news Sunday that Miami Hurricanes football coach Mark Richt is retiring came as a surprise to many close to the program.
And they had no problem sharing their thoughts on social media.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction from past, present and future Hurricanes:
▪ Sophomore running back DeeJay Dallas
▪ Freshman cornerback Al Blades Jr.
▪ Freshman defensive lineman Patrick Joyner
▪ Freshman tight end Brevin Jordan
▪ Senior defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo
▪ Freshman tight end Will Mallory
▪ Freshman defensive lineman Nesta “Jade” Silvera
▪ Signee Jakai Clark
▪ Signee Jahfari Harvey
▪ Former Hurricanes safety Ed Reed
▪ Former Hurricanes defensive lineman Warren Sapp
▪ Former Hurricanes linebacker Colin McCarthy
▪ Former Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya
