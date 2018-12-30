Not long after Richt announces retirement, UM’s top running back declares for NFL Draft

Less than a half hour after the University of Miami announced that head football coach Mark Richt will be retiring, the Hurricanes received another dose of breaking news.

Junior running back Travis Homer is forgoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Homer finished his junior season with a team-best 985 rushing yards — the eighth-best mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference — and four rushing touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 1,995 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Homer is the first Hurricanes underclassman to declare for the NFL Draft, but joins a strong senior class that includes defensive tackle Gerald Willis, safety Jaquan Johnson and cornerback Michael Jackson among others who hope to hear their names called during the three-day NFL Draft that runs from April 25-27.

Players have until Jan. 14 to declare for the draft.