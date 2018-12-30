Miami gets some good recruiting news in dead period as another signing becomes official

Even though it’s a dead period, the Miami Hurricanes were able to get some good recruiting news Sunday. Cameron Williams, previously one of only two unsigned oral commitments for Miami, was officially announced as the latest signee in the Hurricanes’ Class of 2019.
Williams is the 14th player to sign with Miami so far this cycle, the fifth defensive lineman and the fourth defensive end. He’s also the third player from Chaminade-Madonna to sign with the Hurricanes this cycle, joining four-star defensive backs Keontra Smith and Te’Cory Couch, who both signed Dec. 19.
A three-star weakside defensive end in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Williams is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.
Williams said he signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 21 — the final day of the early signing period — but the Hurricanes waited more than a week to officially announce him as part of the class. It’s a much-needed bit of good news for Miami as it heads into the home stretch for this recruiting class the next six weeks.
The defensive end was previously committed to the Florida Gators before he flipped to his hometown team in January. He stuck by his commitment all the way, even as teams like the Florida State Seminoles and Penn State Nittany Lions made efforts to flip him.
Williams is a high-upside prospect with a chance to thrive under the coaching of defensive line coach Jess Simpson. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the end has an ideal frame and could develop into a contributor at a number of positions on the defensive line once he gets into a college weight room. The defensive lineman had a solid final season in Hollywood, too, improving as the season went along to help the Lions win a second straight Class 3A championship. Williams finished his senior year with 91 total tackles, 23.3 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He recorded three tackles and a half sack in Chaminade-Madonna’s 38-10 state-title win against King’s Academy on Dec. 8.
At his position, Williams joins four-star Vero Beach defensive end Jahfari Harvey and three-star St. Thomas Aquinas defensive end Jason Munoz in the 2019 class. Miami is also hoping for good news next month when Khris Bogle, a four-star defensive end from Cardinal Gibbons, will make his college choice. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida are also in contention for the All-American.
