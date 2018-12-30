Former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz seen on campus after Richt retirement news

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was seen by the Miami Herald walking away from UM’s Hecht Athletic Center about 2:30 p.m Sunday, a few hours after coach Mark Richt announced that he was retiring from coaching and about an hour before athletic director Blake James was set to address the news.

Diaz would have been one possibility to replace Mark Richt as head coach, but Diaz coached his final game with UM at the Pinstripe to become the new head coach at Temple University.

“MannyDiaz, I wouldn’t have any comment on Manny,’’ UM athletic director Blake James said during a news conference when asked if he were aware Diaz was on campus. “Manny’s on his own schedule.’’

Also seen walking into the Hecht: current UM offensive coordinator and running backs coach Thomas Brown, with his family. He had no comment.

It was unknown as of Sunday afternoon if Diaz would be open to return to Miami.