Former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz seen on campus after Richt retirement news

By David Wilson

December 30, 2018 03:34 PM

Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and head coach Mark Richt, at right, on the sidelines in the fourth quarter as the Miami Hurricanes play against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was seen by the Miami Herald walking away from UM’s Hecht Athletic Center about 2:30 p.m Sunday, a few hours after coach Mark Richt announced that he was retiring from coaching and about an hour before athletic director Blake James was set to address the news.

Diaz would have been one possibility to replace Mark Richt as head coach, but Diaz coached his final game with UM at the Pinstripe to become the new head coach at Temple University.

“MannyDiaz, I wouldn’t have any comment on Manny,’’ UM athletic director Blake James said during a news conference when asked if he were aware Diaz was on campus. “Manny’s on his own schedule.’’

Also seen walking into the Hecht: current UM offensive coordinator and running backs coach Thomas Brown, with his family. He had no comment.

It was unknown as of Sunday afternoon if Diaz would be open to return to Miami.

David Wilson

