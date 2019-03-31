A Kentucky fan makes an insensitive sign about Auburn star Chuma Okeke’s ACL tear

If making fun of Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston wasn’t bad enough, a University of Kentucky basketball fan put a banner up on a house with another insensitive comment toward the Wildcats’ next opponent in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The sign, which was posted to social media, was directed at injured Auburn star Chuma Okeke, who tore his ACL against North Carolina in Friday’s Sweet 16 game at Kansas City. UNC players consoled Okeke in a classy move following the second-half injury.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Okeke was the best player on the court during an emotional TV interview immediately after the game.

Horace Spencer is replacing Okeke in the starting lineup against UK with a Final Four trip on the line.

Ahead of the game, a UK fan put a sign up that read: “Okeke ... are you riding? #CatsBy90 #BBN.”

There was a drawing attached to the words, depicting Okeke with a knee brace on and using a riding scooter, which is what UK star PJ Washington previously had done when nursing a sprained foot.

An Auburn player defended Okeke, who is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday, about an hour before Sunday’s tip.

“Disrespectful but I got some for y’all Kentucky fans,” Danjel Purifoy said on the Instagram post showing the sign.