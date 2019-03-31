After Virginia secured a Final Four trip, last year’s nemesis UMBC had this to say

The 2018 NCAA Tournament was a disaster for the Virginia Cavaliers. They became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed in the tournament’s first round.

That turned into the Cavaliers becoming everyone’s punchline for the past year. The culprit of that fodder was the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

UMBC, though, didn’t belittle the giants they slayed during the 2019 NCAA Tournament and gave props in the classiest of ways following Virginia’s thrilling overtime victory over Purdue that erased a long Final Four drought for the ‘Hoos.

UMBC tweeted a gif showing actor Leonardo DiCaprio, from the movie “The Great Gatsby,” raising a glass as a toast.